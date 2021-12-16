Fannie Mae Announces 2022 Connecticut Avenue Securities (CAS) Issuance Calendar

WASHINGTON, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA) announced today its 2022 Connecticut Avenue Securities® (CAS) Issuance Calendar as part of its efforts to ensure transparency in the market. Fannie Mae has the option to issue, or forgo issuance of, one or more CAS deals during each window.

"In 2022, we look forward to bringing approximately $15 billion in our on-the-run CAS REMIC® transactions, subject to market conditions and other factors," said Devang Doshi, Senior Vice President, Single-Family Capital Markets, Fannie Mae.

Month(s) Issuance Window Two Benchmark CAS REMIC Transactions January/February Early January to early February + + March Early March to mid-March + + April/May Late April to mid-May + + June/July Late June to mid-July + + August/September Early August to mid-September + + October/November Mid-October to mid-November + + December Mid-December



Since 2013, Fannie Mae has transferred a portion of the credit risk on single-family mortgages with an unpaid principal balance close to $2.4 trillion through its credit risk transfer efforts, including CAS, Credit Insurance Risk Transfer™ (CIRT™), and other forms of risk transfer.

About Connecticut Avenue Securities:

CAS REMIC notes are issued by a bankruptcy-remote trust. The amount of periodic principal and ultimate principal paid by Fannie Mae is determined by the performance of a large and diverse reference pool. For more information on our approach to credit risk management, individual CAS transactions, and EU and UK investor resources, visit our credit risk transfer website.

Statements in this release regarding the company's future CAS transactions are forward-looking. Actual results may be materially different as a result of market conditions or other factors listed in "Risk Factors" or "Forward-Looking Statements" in the company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. This release does not constitute an offer or sale of any security. Before investing in any Fannie Mae issued security, potential investors should review the disclosure for such security and consult their own investment advisors.

