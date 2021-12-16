Curebase Technology Key to metaMe Health's FDA Clearance of Regulora

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Curebase, a company committed to democratizing access to clinical studies, is pleased to have served as the technology partner for metaMe Health's Regulora®, the first FDA-authorized treatment of any kind specifically for abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) in adults. Digital therapies, like Regulora, are a rapidly expanding area of healthcare that require new a new approach to clinical research.

Curebase is a provider of decentralized clinical research software and services, with the goal of powering research where any patient, can be part of clinical trials at home and with their preferred doctor. The platform enables helps to accelerate enrollment and enable novel study designs with diverse populations. Curebase operates as a complete eClinical software platform and virtual research site with features including digital recruitment, ePRO, eCOA, telemedicine, eConsent, eSource, and more (PRNewsfoto/Curebase)

Clinical research for Regulora was successfully completed using Curebase's decentralized clinical trial (DCT) technology and services. This unique approach to research made it possible for metaMe Health's digital therapy trial to quickly enroll patients and collect data, regardless of the patient's location.

"Digital therapeutics is an area of healthcare showing great promise as new approaches to treating a variety of maladies," said Tom Lemberg, founder and CEO of Curebase. "With a new vehicle for delivering healthcare, like digital therapeutics, we see a need for a new approach to clinical research. Our technology was built to make trials accessible regardless of location and we are extremely proud to have worked with metaMe Health to successfully achieve FDA clearance. Most importantly, we are thrilled to have helped bring forward a new treatment for the millions of people suffering from IBS – they are the real beneficiaries of this accomplishment."

metaMe Health's Regulora provides behavioral therapy based on Gut-Directed Hypnotherapy (GDH) through a convenient smartphone app that can be used at home. GDH helps patients with their IBS symptoms by promoting healthier control of digestive tract function and delivering therapy designed to influence pain sensation. Until now, GDH has been provided only in-person by licensed therapists.

Regulora was evaluated in a multi-site, randomized, controlled, and blinded clinical trial of 362 evaluable subjects. Two of three analyses of the primary endpoint of abdominal pain achieved clinically significant separation from the control arm. Additionally, 68% of subjects assigned to Regulora reported overall satisfaction with the treatment and 87% would recommend Regulora to someone else with IBS. No serious adverse events were associated with Regulora. About 1% of study participants experienced non-serious adverse events including abdominal pain, constipation, fatigue, or headache. 87% of subjects assigned to Regulora were adherent to therapy.

About Curebase

At Curebase, our mission is to bring quality medical innovations to patients faster and improve human wellbeing through more efficient clinical studies. We are proving that clinical research can be radically accelerated if we empower physicians everywhere to enroll patients in the communities where they live. By applying cutting edge clinical software and remote study management techniques to the problem, we are reinventing clinical trials and research from the ground up. For more information, please visit www.curebase.com.

Media Contacts:

Shawn Malloy

Curebase, Inc.

315-882-5310

media@curebase.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Curebase