Castlelake Agrees Sale of Danish Residential Property Company BoStad

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Castlelake, L.P. ("Castlelake"), a global alternative investment manager with 16 years of experience investing in asset-rich opportunities, today announced it has reached an agreement for the sale of BoStad, a leading Danish residential property company with approximately 1,750 rental units in major cities across Denmark, to AP Pension.

Castlelake became the majority shareholder of the residential property company in April 2019 and has guided its transformation through accretive strategic and operational initiatives to position the company as a premier developer and manager of Danish residential properties. These initiatives have included installing an experienced management team, restructuring the company's financing and selling non-core assets as well as adding new high-quality residential assets to the company's portfolio.

"When we acquired what is now known as BoStad in 2019, we saw an opportunity to unlock its potential by simplifying its capital structure and optimizing its team and portfolio," said Evan Carruthers, Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer of Castlelake. "We were pleased to be able to invest in these high-quality assets and congratulate AP Pension on its acquisition of what we believe to be a differentiated company and asset portfolio."

Castlelake has a strong history of investing in Europe, where it has acquired more than 7,000 assets across 12 European countries since its founding in 2005. Castlelake's experience investing in European land and real estate includes an investment in Millenium Hotels Real Estate, a listed real estate investment company that specializes in luxury hotel properties in Spain and Portugal; Prodea Investments, the largest Greek real estate investment company; and Aedas Homes, one of the largest Spanish homebuilders.

CBRE acted as sole financial and real estate advisor to Castlelake for this transaction.

Castlelake, L.P. is a global alternative investment manager focused on investments in real assets, specialty finance and aviation. Founded in 2005, Castlelake manages approximately $20 billion of assets on behalf of its investors. The Castlelake team comprises more than 200 experienced professionals, including 89 investment professionals, across six offices in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit https://www.castlelake.com/.

