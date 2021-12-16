Avelo Airlines Starts Nonstop Service Between the Palm Beaches and Southern Connecticut

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. and NEW HAVEN, Conn., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avelo Airlines today begins nonstop service between Florida's Palm Beaches and New Haven – the ultra-convenient gateway for the greater Connecticut, New York and New England region. Everyday one-way low fares starting at $29* are available at AveloAir.com.

Avelo Airlines takes off from New Haven, Connecticut.

Avelo's exclusive direct service between Connecticut's most convenient airport – Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN) - and Palm Beach International Airport (PBI) will operate daily between December 16, 2021 and January 4, 2022. Flight 345 departs HVN at 7:00 a.m. arriving PBI at 10:10 a.m. Flight 346 departs PBI at 10:50 a.m. arriving HVN at 1:40 p.m. Beginning January 5, Avelo will operate the flight five days per week (Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays). The flights will be operated by Boeing Next Generation 737-700 aircraft.

"We are excited to begin service today between the Palm Beaches and Southern Connecticut," said Avelo Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy. "HVN is Connecticut's most convenient airport and the ultimate gateway between the remarkable cultural, dinning, entertainment and outdoor options both regions have to offer. We look forward to welcoming our new Customers from both popular and beautiful destinations."

Explore the Palm Beaches

The Palm Beaches is home to legendary beaches, shopping and entertainment. The area's iconic restaurants, glitzy nightlife and unapologetically luxurious resorts attract sunseekers from across the globe. Lined with stately palm trees, this South Florida paradise is a vacationer's nirvana. With miles of world-famous white sand beaches and turquoise water, there is a spot on this majestic Atlantic coastline for every mood and interest.

"We are excited to welcome Avelo Airlines to PBI with nonstop service from New Haven, CT," said Laura Beebe, director of airports for Palm Beach County. "Offering our passengers an easy, convenient, stress-free experience is our goal and this will only build on that reputation. The northeast is a very important market and additional nonstop service is key to its continued growth and popularity for our travelers."

"Avelo Airlines is a meaningful addition to The Palm Beaches that will provide additional capacity for our visitors from the northeast, our most important tourism market," stated Jorge Pesquera, president and CEO of Discover The Palm Beaches. "This nonstop flight into Palm Beach International Airport will provide an excellent option and an enhanced experience for our friends in the greater Connecticut area to travel to Florida's premier destination with ease and comfort."

The New Way to Connecticut

Best known as the home of Yale University, New Haven is the second largest city in Connecticut and is part of the New York metropolitan area. The coastal city has experienced—and continues to enjoy—a renaissance. Within an easy stroll from the New Haven Green are more than 100 distinctive restaurants, offering something for every palate, and the city abounds with theaters, museums, and shopping destinations to satisfy all interests and tastes.

New Haven has a rich cultural heritage, from museums and theatres to music festivals and entertainment throughout the year, including the New Haven Jazz Festival, the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade, and the Wooster Square Cherry Blossom Festival that regularly bring thousands of visitors to the city.

Tweed-New Haven Airport Authority Executive Director Sean Scanlon said, "Everyone in southern Connecticut is talking about Avelo and in their first month of operation we're seeing passenger numbers that we have not seen in decades at our airport. The addition of nonstop service to Palm Beach will continue the incredible forward momentum we have here at Tweed-New Haven and we're so excited for our passengers to have yet another great option to get to where they want to go in Florida."

Amidst the crowds, long lines, lengthy walks, and traffic congestion encountered at other airports frequented by travelers to and from the region, HVN offers a refreshingly smooth and simple alternative hometown airport experience. HVN's adjacency to multiple major highways and commuter railways make it Connecticut's most convenient and easily accessible airport.

Avelo is the first airline to offer nonstop flights between HVN and Florida. Avelo's arrival to HVN also marks the largest expansion of service at HVN in more than 30 years.

A Different, Better and More Affordable Travel Experience

Avelo's everyday low fares have no change or cancellation fees. There is also no charge for Customers who choose to make reservations by phone. Additionally, Avelo offers several unbundled travel-enhancing options that give Customers the flexibility to pay for what they value, including priority boarding, checked bags, carry-on overhead bags, and for bringing a pet in the cabin.

Avelo operates single-class, fuel-efficient 147-seat 737-700 Boeing jets between HVN and PBI, offering Customers a more spacious and comfortable experience than the regional aircraft historically serving HVN. Customers may choose from several seating options, including seats with extra leg room, as well as pre-reserved window and aisle seating.

Avelo became America's first new scheduled airline in nearly 15 years when it initiated service on April 28, 2021, from its first base at Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR). The airline – which offers a convenient, affordable, and caring experience – currently serves 18 popular destinations across the U.S.

Avelo initiated service from HVN to Florida on November 3. In addition to PBI, Avelo currently serves Fort Myers, Tampa, Fort Lauderdale and Orlando. Avelo will initiate service to Sarasota/Bradenton, Fla. in January.

Avelo is distinguished by its Soul of Service culture. The culture is grounded in a "One Crew" mindset that promotes teamwork, understanding and kindness. By caring for one another and owning their commitments, Avelo Crewmembers provide a smooth, enjoyable, reliable, and caring experience for its Customers.

About Avelo Airlines

Avelo Airlines was founded with a simple purpose — to Inspire Travel. The airline offers Customers time and money-saving convenience, very low everyday fares, and a refreshingly smooth and caring experience through its Avelo Soul of Service culture. Operating a fleet of Boeing Next Generation 737 aircraft, Avelo serves 18 popular destinations across the U.S., including its West Coast base at Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) and its East Coast base at Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN). For more information visit AveloAir.com. Avelo BROLL + Images here.

*The one-way $29 introductory fare includes government taxes and fees. The fare is available on a limited number of flights and seats. The fare must be booked by December 30, 2021. Additional fees for carry-on and checked bags, assigned seats and other optional services may apply. For full terms and conditions, please see Avelo's Contract of Carriage.

