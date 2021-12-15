TELEO CAPITAL PORTFOLIO COMPANY, UMT360, ACQUIRES FIOS INSIGHT

BOISE, Idaho, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TELEO Capital Management, LLC ("TELEO") announced the acquisition of FIOS Insight LLC ("FIOS" or the "Business"), a leading Enterprise Architecture ("EA") software tool that enables companies to simplify their strategy, IT planning and Project Portfolio Management ("PPM"). The Business will be merged with UMT360, an existing TELEO portfolio company providing Enterprise PPM software.

TELEO Capital Logo (PRNewsfoto/TELEO Capital Management, LLC)

FIOS and UMT360's combined solution enables organizations to identify, model and align business processes, products and projects. Integrating FIOS' EA technology strengthens UMT360's Strategic Portfolio Management product, providing a comprehensive solution designed to drive business agility.

"With FIOS' technology set, we will extend the UMT360 Strategic Portfolio Management suite to offer an end-to-end enterprise project solution," said Catalin Olteanu, CEO of UMT360.

"UMT360 is one of the best choices for Strategic Portfolio Management for a growing number of Fortune 500 companies. When you add the rich library of Enterprise Architecture tools and techniques driven by FIOS, the result is a seamless opportunity for the effective execution of enterprise strategy," stated TELEO Capital.

About FIOS Insight: FIOS Insight's flagship product, Insight-EA, is a powerful Business & Enterprise Architecture and Portfolio Rationalization SaaS platform aimed at improving project time to value by aligning information, technology and business strategy. Insight-EA is a proven solution capable of supporting transformational projects related to application optimization/rationalization, mergers/acquisitions, and advanced analytics and information management efforts. The business is based in Houston, TX.

For additional information, please visit www.fios-insight.com.

About UMT360: UMT360 is a leader in Strategic Portfolio Management software, services and solutions. Its cloud-based software suite supports strategy-to-execution processes for digital transformation. Solutions span strategic portfolio analysis, enterprise portfolio management and multi-modal project execution support (waterfall, Agile, etc.), among others. UMT360 is based in Bellevue, WA.

For additional information, please visit www.umt360.com.

About TELEO Capital: TELEO Capital is a lower middle market private equity firm that looks to invest in opportunities where its strategic thought, operational resources and capital base empower management to perform and execute their business plan. TELEO brings a successful track record of executing corporate carve-outs, recapitalizing broken balance sheets, acquiring founder-owned companies, and implementing buy and build strategies for its portfolio companies. TELEO targets opportunities in the technology & software, healthcare IT, business services and industrial sectors. The firm is headquartered in Boise, ID with an additional office in Los Angeles, CA.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TELEO Capital