Dandelion Fortifies Leadership Team with New CFO

MOUNT KISCO, N.Y., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dandelion Energy , the nation's leading home geothermal company, announces the hiring of Forrest Baringer-Jones as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). The hiring accompanies Dandelion's expansion throughout the northeast and beyond as people look to geothermal heating and cooling solutions to enhance their homes' environmental sustainability and economic efficiency.

Before joining Dandelion, Baringer-Jones was the CFO of Synthego Corporation, where he helped grow Synthego to over 400 people, spending nearly five years there as CFO while raising multiple rounds of equity and debt capital from top venture and institutional partners. Prior to Synthego, Forrest was also with JOBY, TowerBrook Capital Partners, Soros Fund Management, and Merrill Lynch.

"I'm thrilled to join Dandelion's leadership team at this critical juncture after spending considerable time searching for the most compelling opportunity in Climate Tech,'' Baringer-Jones explains, "Geothermal presents a readily available, highly effective, and entirely sustainable heating and cooling solutions, making growth and expansion a natural next step as we continue to serve homeowners in our regional markets."

"We are excited to add Forrest Baringer-Jones to our talented executive team," says Dandelion's CEO, Michael Sachse. He adds, "We launched Dandelion Energy to help more people integrate a cost-effective geothermal heating and cooling solution in their homes. This year, we've made significant progress on that front, and Forrest brings the experience and expertise that will allow us to quickly scale and expand access to affordable, effective, and sustainable geothermal heating and cooling solutions."

About Dandelion Energy

As the nation's leading home geothermal company, the mission of Dandelion Energy is to mitigate climate change by making renewable technologies more accessible and decarbonizing homes. Today, Dandelion's heating and cooling solutions for the 21st century allow homeowners to save up to 50 percent on their heating and cooling bills and help the environment by moving away from conventional systems to reduce homes' carbon dioxide emissions by up to 80 percent. The state-of-the-art geothermal heat pump system offers wifi-enabled monitoring, creating a smarter, more responsive, and more innovative approach than any other HVAC system on the market. To learn more, visit www.dandelionenergy.com .

Media Contact:

Kathy Berardi

678-644-4122

Kathy@JMGPR.com

View original content:

SOURCE Dandelion Energy