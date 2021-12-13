EPM Expands Impact by Partnering with Pro-Golfer, Sam Horsfield

ATLANTA, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Equity Prime Mortgage (EPM), a powerhouse in mortgage lending, announced its partnership with world-class professional golfer Sam Horsfield.

The United Kingdom-born pro golfer Horsfield has excelled at every level of the game: firstly as one of the best junior players in the USA, to college standout at his beloved University of Florida where he racked up 4 individual titles in just 2 years on campus. He exploded on the Pro scene in 2017 by winning his card at the European Tour Q school by a record 8 shots and then enjoyed a breakout year in 2020 by capturing his first regular season European Tour titles, impressively winning 2 tournaments in a 3-week run. At 25 years of age, with an already impressive resume, Sam is well positioned to go on to become one of the best players in the world. A challenge he is very much looking forward to tackling head on.

Sam on his new partnership with EPM: "I have had the pleasure of getting to know Phil and his colleagues at EPM over the last year and am thrilled to not only be representing EPM on the course, but in also supporting their various initiatives off the course in helping to deliver on their mission of 'empowering people more'. I am excited to get to work and see what we can deliver together."

EPM's partnership with Horsfield marks the latest chapter in their history of pushing the narrative forward by empowering people more.

Phil Mancuso, President of EPM (on new partnership): "I've had the opportunity to get to know Sam since moving to Florida and found that he is just as awesome a person as he is a player. I'm confident that he has positioned himself to become one of the most highly ranked and liked players in professional golf! We believe he's the perfect complement to Patrick Reed in our golf initiative. To have the opportunity to have two world-class players collaborate, yet at the same time compete, embodies many of EPM's core values. We have some pretty exciting things in the works!"

BEGINNINGS:

Equity Prime Mortgage (EPM) was founded at the height of the mortgage crisis in 2008 and has grown to become one of the leading mortgage lenders in the U.S. Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, EPM is licensed in 49 states and provides an array of lending resources such as Conventional, FHA, VA, 203K, Reverse and USDA loans, and a trusted Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac & Ginnie Mae Seller/Servicer.

For more information about EPM, visit us online at www.epm.net or call toll-free (877) 255-3554. Equity Prime Mortgage is an Equal Housing Lender. NMLS #21116 nmlsconsumeraccess.org

If you would like more information about this topic, please reach out to EPM at (678)205-3554, or email reachout@epm.net

Contact: Equity Prime Mortgage (EPM)

Phone: 678-205-3554

Email: reachout@epm.net

View original content:

SOURCE Equity Prime Mortgage