Silver Spring Dealership Expands to Downtown Bethesda with Exclusive Lincoln Boutique Opening Early 2022

SILVER SPRING, Md., Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alex Perdikis, principal owner of Koons Lincoln of Silver Spring, has announced the expansion of his dealership holdings into downtown Bethesda with Koons Lincoln of Bethesda. The new dealership, housed in a multi-million-dollar state-of-the art facility will showcase Lincoln's luxury line of SUVs in the heart of Bethesda's newly revitalized commercial and residential district.

Slated to open in early 2022, the dealership, located at 7315 Wisconsin Avenue in Bethesda, will feature Lincoln Navigators, Aviators, and other models in an innovative street level storefront. In addition, vehicles will be showcased to the public in an elegantly illuminated glass runway. Designed to evoke a glass display case, the runway provides ample space for shoppers to browse Lincoln models and is an exciting exterior focal point of the Lincoln Boutique store. The dealership, designed by Bethesda-based Penney Design Group, will entice shoppers with additional amenities including a spacious modern lounge, coffee bar, private sales suites and more.

Alex Perdikis was motivated to expand into the area by the resurgence of the Bethesda center city district, joining the revitalization effort which includes a full roster of new restaurants, shops, and residential spaces. Perdikis notes: "We're excited to bring this destination Lincoln Boutique and new career opportunities to Bethesda. We're pleased to be a part of the development and growth of this emerging area. The new location provides a great opportunity for window shoppers to discover Lincoln's premium luxury brand. We invite everyone in the area to stop in for a cup of coffee and say hello!"

In addition, this location will include The Lincoln Black Label Suite, offering custom designer curated vehicle interiors and upgraded customer amenities. This space is designed to provide a quiet sanctuary where Black Label clients can explore the exclusive themes and offerings and make informed purchase decisions.

The new Bethesda Lincoln Boutique store will serve as an additional base for the Koons home shopping service, available for those who prefer the convenience of home shopping and test drives.

For added customer convenience, Koons Lincoln of Bethesda will offer a dedicated Lincoln Mobile Service Van. Clients can have routine services completed at their home or office and forgo a trip to the dealership all together.

Alex Perdikis states "In keeping with the legacy of the Lincoln brand, this location is true to that heritage while expressing the sleek modernity, design updates and technology that has come to define this very popular luxury brand."

The new 4,300 square foot dealership is currently under construction and is scheduled to open in late winter 2022.

