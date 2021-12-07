Cambium Networks Announces 28 GHz cnWave™ Multi-Gigabit 5G Fixed Wireless Solution

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambium Networks (NASDAQ: CMBM), a leading global provider of wireless networking solutions, today announced the availability of a 5G based fixed wireless access solution. The 28 GHz cnWave 5G NR-based solution is purpose-built for fixed wireless access. Delivering high speed and low latency, the solution complements fiber or mobile infrastructure, which cannot meet challenging ROI targets in low and medium-density environments.

Operating in the mmWave bands from 24.25 to 29.50 GHz, encompassing the 3GPP 5G channels N257, N258, and N261, Cambium Networks' 5G Fixed solution will leverage the technological advantages of the 3GPP 5G NR Protocol and frame structure optimized for fixed wireless applications. The solution features the simplicity of deployment planning and centralized cloud management that distinguish Cambium Networks wireless solutions.

"5G fixed technology fits perfectly as a complement to wired or mobile networks," said Chris DePuy, Technology Analyst at 650 Group. "Hybrid networks may require service provider architects to think differently, but the capital spending savings can be significant."

The system is designed to operate in urban, suburban, and rural locations. Utilizing 112 MHz wide channels, 28 GHz cnWave can provide over 3 Gbps of throughput. In addition, the system can support up to 240 subscribers per sector with a range up to 7 km.

"To expand their addressable market, service providers are leveraging hybrid networks," said Atul Bhatnagar, president and CEO of Cambium Networks. "28 GHz cnWave enables operators to extend coverage beyond their core networks with high-performance wireless broadband in areas where the economics of mobile and fiber technologies cannot be justified and or where time to service is a competitive advantage."

The system employs the 5G protocol and innovations that optimize performance for fixed wireless applications. Purpose-built for fixed wireless broadband, key features of the solution include:

5G-NR protocol and frame structure – optimized for fixed wireless to maximize throughput and reduce complexity, while retaining the ability to coexist with standards-based products

Multi-User MIMO – leveraging Cambium Networks' industry-leading and field-proven – leveraging Cambium Networks' industry-leading and field-proven cnMedusa ™ Massive MU-MIMO technology that provides up to eight simultaneous data streams to CPEs

Beamforming – proven Cambium Networks wireless technology to optimize performance and isolate noise

Automated provisioning – to streamline installation and provisioning

"28 GHz cnWave enables service providers to extend the fiber core in a matter of weeks or months instead of years," said Scott Imhoff, Senior Vice President of Product Management and Planning, Cambium Networks. "Service providers can create hybrid network extensions for access and for Wi-Fi or small cell architectures at a lower total cost to easily extend coverage."

Cambium Networks' 5G Fixed broadband fabric is made up of 28 GHz BTS, tower switches, CPE, Wi-Fi Access Points, planning tools and centralized cloud management:

Base Transceiver Station (BTS) – The BTS integrates all functions of a gNB and network core in one box and is optimized for fixed wireless applications. Cambium Networks Software-Defined Radio technology enables future enhancements without requiring replacement or on-site dispatches. – The BTS integrates all functions of a gNB and network core in one box and is optimized for fixed wireless applications. Cambium Networks Software-Defined Radio technology enables future enhancements without requiring replacement or on-site dispatches.

Tower Switch - Designed for multi-gigabit fixed wireless broadband network operators, the cnMatrix™ TX series of switches provides a fully integrated switching solution that reduces the number of boxes, simplifies deployment operations while improving network performance. - Designed for multi-gigabit fixed wireless broadband network operators, the cnMatrix™ TX series of switches provides a fully integrated switching solution that reduces the number of boxes, simplifies deployment operations while improving network performance.

CPE - Extended range CPE with a 35 dBi high gain passive reflector antenna. The CPE supports 24.25 to 29.5 GHz in one SKU, simplifying operations and deployment planning. Deploy rapidly and easily using precise tools for alignment and standard PoE. In future releases, Cambium Networks intends to work with 3 rd party CPE manufacturers to enable a selection of 5G Fixed CPEs. - Extended range CPE with a 35 dBi high gain passive reflector antenna. The CPE supports 24.25 to 29.5 GHz in one SKU, simplifying operations and deployment planning. Deploy rapidly and easily using precise tools for alignment and standard PoE. In future releases, Cambium Networks intends to work with 3party CPE manufacturers to enable a selection of 5G Fixed CPEs.

Indoor and Outdoor Wi-Fi Access Points - Wi-Fi access points and service provider routers right-sized for any organization. 'Wire-like' Gigabit performance with powerful edge services secure the network and enhance the user experience. - Wi-Fi access points and service provider routers right-sized for any organization. 'Wire-like' Gigabit performance with powerful edge services secure the network and enhance the user experience.

LINKPlanner and cnHeat™ planning software - Quickly design outdoor and indoor network coverage to reduce deployment cost and time to service. Cambium Networks' planning software provides highly accurate RF predictions and derivative services that accurately represent the reality of the RF world. planning software - Quickly design outdoor and indoor network coverage to reduce deployment cost and time to service. Cambium Networks' planning software provides highly accurate RF predictions and derivative services that accurately represent the reality of the RF world.

cnMaestro™ X cloud management - cnMaestro simplifies device management by offering complete network visibility, software upgrades, and zero-touch provisioning. View and perform a full suite of wireless network management functions in real-time. Optimize system availability, maximize throughput, and meet emerging needs of business and residential customers. - cnMaestro simplifies device management by offering complete network visibility, software upgrades, and zero-touch provisioning. View and perform a full suite of wireless network management functions in real-time. Optimize system availability, maximize throughput, and meet emerging needs of business and residential customers.

28 GHz cnWave is the newest technology in Cambium Networks' wireless fabric portfolio of solutions, including mmWave, LTE, CBRS, MU-MIMO, and indoor and outdoor Wi-Fi 6 – all managed by the cnMaestro system.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks delivers wireless communications that work for businesses, communities, and cities worldwide. Millions of our radios are deployed to connect people, places, and things with a unified wireless fabric that spans multiple standards and frequencies of fixed wireless and Wi-Fi, all managed centrally via the cloud. Our multi-gigabit wireless fabric offers a compelling value proposition over traditional fiber and alternative wireless solutions. We work with our Cambium certified ConnectedPartners to deliver purpose-built networks for service provider, enterprise, industrial, and government connectivity solutions in urban, suburban, and rural environments, with wireless that just works.

