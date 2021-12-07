Arizona-Based Cartel Roasting Co. Debuts Fresh New Look And Leans Into Sustainable Growth Family-owned coffee retailer & roastery with 10 locations across the Southwest is set to grow with a new 12,000 sq.-ft. production facility, a full line of canned coffees, enhanced digital experience, and new retail locations

TEMPE, Ariz., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- One of Arizona's top specialty coffee retailers and roasteries will look a little different to fans of the brand and coffee lovers alike as Cartel Roasting Co. rolls out a full rebrand that more accurately depicts the care, love and community that's present in in every bean, cup (and can) of robust, aromatic coffee they touch. And to support this new, sustainable growth, Cartel is also constructing a dedicated 12,000 square foot production facility, including cold brewing and canning line, a full commercial bakery and upgraded roasting capabilities. Debuting this rebrand and expansion at a time when the company is poised for significant growth is no accident — it's been 15 years in the making, and touches all four of the company's verticals: Retail, Wholesale, RTD and Bakery.

Launching today, Cartel's new look is informed by the essence of what they do: "Make Good Things"; how they do it: "Seed To Cup"; and why: "Origins Matter". Crafted in partnership with Monomyth Studio, Cartel Roasting Co.'s new look started with a simple challenge, to more accurately reflect what makes Cartel unique, including hand-roasting every single bean they serve, exclusively working with small scale coffee farmers, and supporting the local communities they serve. Most important, from the enhanced website and all-new Cartel App (coming soon), to the expanded line-up of canned coffees and the behind-the-scenes changes (new roastery, cannery, and bakery), Cartel growing, sustainably, with plans to add 4 to 5 new retail locations across the Southwest in the next 5 years.

Founded in Tempe, AZ in 2007 by Amy and Jason Silberschlag, Cartel has grown from a single coffee cart to now 10 highly unique retail locations, plus an in-house coffee roastery in Tempe, AZ. And now Cartel is constructing high-tech new coffee production facility and cannery in Tempe, where it's been busy refining and perfecting it's cold-brewing recipe to create all-new Ready To Drink offerings: Sonoran Sun and Night Vision Nitro. Specially blended and cold-steeped for 22-hours, these new canned coffees feature hand-drawn illustrations from a local artist, and are available at all Cartel locations, plus all Whole Foods grocery stores across AZ, CA, HI and NV. Cartel's freshly-roasted coffee is also available at Whole Foods and select grocery stores across Arizona, as well as via the all-new website, for both in-store pickup or delivery.

Cartel is also committed to supporting the communities it serves, led by the Give Back Blend program, donating 10% of all proceeds from each bag sold to local non-profits, such as one•n•ten, Arizona's biggest provider of LGBTQ+ youth/young adult support services. Plus, Cartel also proudly partners with local artisans to craft specialty coffee drinks, such as the Iconic Tonic, made with sparkling tonic water from Phoenix's Iconic Cocktail Co.

"Cartel is unique in that we are involved in the coffee process from seed to cup," says co-founder, Amy Silberschlag. "Our beans are carefully sourced from farmer relationships that we've been cultivating for years, and reflects our commitment to ethical, sustainable, high-quality coffee. We love our craft—our science—and we love to share it with you."

