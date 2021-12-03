Six Travel Gifts For The Wanderlust Adventurer In Your Life

Find the perfect gift for your friends and family who love to travel with Worldwide Rescue & Security's Holiday Gift Guide

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The holidays are upon us and if you're like most people, you're probably struggling to think of thoughtful and useful gift ideas for everyone on your list. Worry no more! Worldwide Rescue & Security, Inc. is here with the hottest travel gifts your wanderlust friends and family will love, whether they travel by plane, train, or automobile.

Go-Be Hygienic Tray Covers easily slip over airplane tray tables, giving you a clean and safe surface (because you know those trays are covered in germs!) The sleeves come in a variety of colors and patterns and are machine washable.



Emergency Assistance Plus (EA+) protects members on all travels they take for a full year. This valuable plan provides emergency transportation and assistance services to travelers who are hospitalized while away from home. Who says you can't gift peace of mind?



Etekcity Portable Luggage Scale is a handy tool for the over-packer in your life with a capacity up to 110lbs. Never pay for an overweight bag again!



Nimalist AirTag Wallet comes with an Apple AirTag device so you can track it down if your wallet is missing or stolen. Plus, it blocks RFID so scammers can't steal your credit card info wirelessly.



Personal Security Doorstop Alarm is great for the solo traveler or frequent hotel guest. When activated, a loud 120dB alarm is set off.



Ultimate Journeys for Two: Extraordinary Destinations on Every Continent is an ideal travel guide for your favorite wandering couple. Complete with curated itineraries across all seven continents, your pals won't want to wait to plan their next vacation!

EA+ is offered by Worldwide Rescue & Security, Inc., a division of AGIA Affinity Services, a leading provider of emergency travel protection and rescue and security products. Each year, Worldwide Rescue & Security protects hundreds of thousands of customers in the event of medical emergencies or security situations. For more information, please visit www.emergencyassistanceplus.com.

