Thayer Scale Appoints New Regional Sales Manager In South East Asia

PEMBROKE, Mass., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thayer Scale, a leading global manufacturer of equipment for the continuous weighing and feeding of bulk materials, announced Desmond Anantharaj is joining the company as the new Regional Sales Manager – South East Asia. He is responsible for business development, project management and managing Thayer Scale's distribution channel and key accounts in the region. Desmond will be located in Malaysia to provide regional support for customers on a local level in Indonesia, Singapore, Laos, Cambodia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam and Australia. The role will focus on the Power Generation, Mining, Cement, Chemical, Food and Building Products market segments.

Prior to joining Thayer Scale, Desmond was a Sales Manager with Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. His duties mainly focused on business development and management of channel partners for Thermo's bulk material handling division in South East Asia. Prior to working for Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., he was the sales manager for TecGates Group, a leading turnkey EPCC company for bulk material handling projects.

Desmond has worked with a broad range of process and bulk material handling equipment such as belt conveyors, pneumatic conveyor system, pan conveyors, bucket elevators, weigh belt feeders, conveyor belt scales, coal sampling systems, crushers and vertical roller mills. He also has extensive consultation experience in the evaluation of material handling needs and development of solutions for the Coal-fired Power Plants, Cement and Mining industries. He has successfully provided analysis and consultation work for coal stockyards and coal unloading jetties within the Power Generation sector.

"Desmond's deep understanding of the specific bulk handling equipment requirements in South East Asia will enable Thayer Scale to expand our global footprint and increase our understanding of the products and services that are of most value to our customers, said David Hyer, President Thayer Scale. "We are excited for Desmond to join the team and help us develop new solutions to increase sales in key markets in the region."

Thayer Scale's equipment provides a rare combination of precision measurement and extreme reliability in a wide variety of industries and markets. The company has a strong culture of collaboration that enables it to create enduring value for its clients worldwide. Thayer Scale's customers leverage their extensive knowledge of automated weigh feeders, belt conveyors, scales and bin flow-aid devices to solve their most complex material handling challenges. Thayer Scale's products are essential to the specific industries and companies it serves: Power Generation, Cement, Mining, Food, Building Products and Chemical and Industrial.

"I am looking forward to joining the Thayer Scale team," said Desmond. "My knowledge in engineering and consultation work of bulk material handling equipment combined with regional business development exposure will assist Thayer Scale with increasing its presence and establishing strategic partners for the business. I will leverage my expertise in the sales of bulk material handling equipment to drive growth for the business and satisfy the unique requirements of customers in the target segments."

About Thayer Scale

Thayer Scale, headquartered in Pembroke, Mass., is a leading global manufacturer of equipment for the continuous weighing industry. For over seventy years, the company has provided engineered solutions for the Food, Energy and Building Products, and Chemical and Industrial sectors. The business is dedicated to product line specialization to design and develop market-leading conveyor belt scales and gravimetric feeders. Thayer Scale equipment is reliable, highly accurate and "Built to Survive." The company's customers produce end-products for the world's leading brands. For more information, visit the website at www.thayerscale.com.

