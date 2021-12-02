Oxford Bank Establishes Donation Fund And Oxford DDA Announces Candlelight Vigil

OXFORD, Mich., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to recent events in our hometown, our community mourns the loss of four Oxford High School students due to senseless violence. Oxford Bank, Oxford Community Schools and the Oxford DDA have established the "Oxford Community Memorial and Victims Fund" to accept donations for their families and our community.

Oxford Community Memorial and Victims Fund

Donations may be sent by utilizing any of the following channels:

In person: Donate at any Oxford Bank locations

Mail: Send a check to Oxford Bank, PO Box 17, Oxford , MI 48371.

Make check payable to the Oxford Community Memorial and Victims Fund

Online: Go to oxfordbank.com/donations for details

Please be aware of fraudulent donation accounts and direct all donations through Oxford Bank.

Furthermore, there will be a candlelight vigil on Friday, December 3, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. in downtown Oxford. This public event will take place at the intersection of M-24 and Burdick Street. M-24 will be closed to traffic between East Street and Broadway Street beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Oxford is a community of strong values, family, and friends. Please keep us in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

