Modern Mill Publishes Thought Leadership Piece Identifying Solutions That Address COP26's Pledge To End Deforestation By 2030

FERNWOOD, Miss., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Embracing the flurry of news of zero deforestation coming from the COP26 climate conference, Modern Mill publishes " Nine Steps To Zero " that details how to evaluate wood-alternatives with greener intent.

The conference brought a new level of visibility and commitment to the cause. According to the declaration, the nations whose leaders signed the deforestation pledge represent over 90% of the world's forests. What's more, the pledge was backed by commitments of $19.2B in public and private funding.

"There's no need to wait until 2030. We can start today, especially within the Architecture, Engineering and Construction (A/E/C) industries," says Kim Guimond, CMO of Modern Mill. "One huge and very practical step forward is committing to replace wood in construction where it's possible. For years architects have shied away from wood alternatives either because they do not perform as well or are not as aesthetically pleasing as the gold standard, wood. But new products like ACRE™ by Modern Mill offer sustainability without compromise on all of these dimensions. Plus, it feels good, knowing that for one pallet of ACRE used, we save one tree from being cut down."

ACRE is one of many wood-alternatives on the market, so how do consumers and building/design professionals differentiate and evaluate their options? Modern Mill details the nine factors they should consider:

Sustainability Mainstream Appeal Easy Substitution Competitive Features Zero-Waste Manufacturing 100% Recyclability Durability Economic Viability Shortened Supply Chains

"We've seen vast improvements in engineered biomaterials used for building," says Rob Shugdinis, VP of manufacturing and sustainability at Modern Mill. "Wood-alternative materials are criticized for its obvious difference in look, feel and workability compared to wood, but ACRE is nearly indistinguishable from real wood, where even painting and staining is possible. ACRE is a biomaterial composed of upcycled rice hulls, utilizing the rice hulls' natural resistance to water, weather, pests, rotting, cracking and splintering to outperform even traditional wood. We like to say, it's just like wood -- but better!"

About Modern Mill: Modern Mill is a manufacturing company based in Fernwood, Mississippi that specializes in ACRE, a groundbreaking new building material made from upcycled rice hulls in a zero-waste environment, offering the warmth and beauty of real wood. ACRE is available as trim boards, dimensional lumber, sheet goods, outdoor furniture, decking and soon siding.

