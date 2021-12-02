Curbio Announces Jennifer Moyer as Chief Financial Officer

POTOMAC, Md., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Curbio, the leading pay-at-closing home improvement solution for real estate agents and their clients, today announced Jennifer A. Moyer as its new Chief Financial Officer. Moyer joins Curbio with nearly three decades of financial experience, most recently serving as the Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of the Upside Travel Company.

Throughout the course of her career, she has held several executive leadership positions, including Chief Financial Officer of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. and Chief Operating Officer of Washingtonpost.Newsweek Interactive, a subsidiary of The Washington Post Company, now known as Graham Holdings. As Curbio continues to expand its footprint as the leading pay-at-closing home improvement solution for real estate agents and their clients, Moyer will play a key part in enabling the organization's vision. In this role, she will oversee Curbio's financial, legal and talent acquisition operations.

"I am pleased to welcome Jennifer to Curbio's executive team," says Rick Rudman, CEO of Curbio. "Her robust experience in both financial and operational leadership, coupled with her proven track record of delivering success, makes her the perfect candidate for this role. I am confident that she will help Curbio to achieve our mission of modernizing home improvement for the real estate transaction."

Curbio is the leading tech-enabled home improvement solution for the real estate transaction, working exclusively with real estate agents and their clients to get homes on the market fast and sold for top dollar. The solution was built with real estate agents in mind, and successfully streamlines the process of pre-listing home improvements with a completely turnkey, customizable approach.

"Curbio's unique business model as an all-in-one solution for pre-listing home improvements, combined with the organization's commitment to exceptional customer experience, makes it clearly positioned for exceptional growth," says Moyer. "I am excited to be joining such a talented team of forward-thinkers who are all committed to making real estate sell faster and for top dollar."

About Curbio

Curbio is the nation's leading pay-at-closing home improvement solution for real estate agents and their clients. Founded in 2017, the company has set out to transform the process of getting homes move-in ready with its streamlined approach to home improvement. Powered by technology, Curbio has created a one-stop solution for pre-listing home improvements, handling the entire process from start to finish. Curbio is a completely turnkey solution, taking care of all sourcing, project management and communication, and acting as the licensed, insured general contractor on all projects. Curbio makes home improvement accessible and stress-free so that every real estate agent and contractor can grow their business, and every seller can unlock the value in their home. Trusted by thousands of realtors and more than 800 brokerages nationwide, Curbio gets every listing on the market faster and sold for top dollar.

