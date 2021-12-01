Stewart Information Services Corporation Announces Dividend Increase And Declares Fourth Quarter Dividend

HOUSTON, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) today announced a dividend increase that reflects the company's continuing commitment to return capital to its shareholders.

The Stewart Board of Directors has approved an increase in the Company's annual cash dividend from $1.32 to $1.50 per share, payable to common shareholders beginning with the fourth quarter of 2021. The Board of Directors also declared a cash dividend of $0.375 per share for the fourth quarter 2021, payable December 31, 2021, to common stockholders of record on December 15, 2021.

"I am pleased to announce this action in keeping with Stewart's goal of delivering a consistent return on capital to shareholders, both through its operational performance as well as the annual dividend," said Fred Eppinger, Stewart CEO.

About Stewart

