Multi-Award-Winning Issues & Controversies Database Relaunches with Intuitive Functionality and Content Infobase reintroduces its popular hot-topic database with expanded, unbiased coverage and more intuitive navigational design

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Infobase Holdings, esteemed provider of the Infobase Media Cloud and the Infobase Learning Cloud, today announced exciting new enhancements to its award-winning database Issues & Controversies. The new features added to Issues & Controversies—which is already one of Infobase's most popular online resources—provide inquisitive researchers with even easier access to more in-depth and unbiased content on today's hot-button topics.

Issues & Controversies helps researchers and those with endless curiosity understand today's crucial issues

With its dynamic, responsive design and recent updates including a fresh new mobile- and tablet-friendly layout, more intuitive navigation, and a more user-friendly experience, Issues & Controversies makes it quicker than ever for researchers to discover expertly curated content for their persuasive writing assignments, research papers, and debate preparation. Unlike other databases, Issues & Controversies' content is carefully organized, presented, and linked to cut down on wasted time sifting through irrelevant articles, so students and educators can readily find all of the material they want.

"Issues & Controversies provides researchers with the trustworthy content, straightforward analysis, and unbiased information they need to understand a controversy, assess different perspectives, and come to their own conclusions on today's most pressing issues," remarked Paul Skordilis, CEO of Infobase. "These new enhancements support our mission to provide fair and accurate information for all of our learners."

Ideal for Classroom Instruction with Applications for Course Creation, Assignments, and More



Perfect for helping students build their critical-thinking skills around today's most important issues, Issues & Controversies offers easy integration options for both in-person and remote classes. Instructors can embed content into courses and use the media assets as discussion starters, lecture launchers, self assessment, review, and more. In addition, Issues & Controversies supports flipped and blended learning, 1:1 initiatives, and project-based and evidence-based learning.

Articles are highlighted by key topics and tied in with a relevant theme to make it even easier for educators to incorporate Issues & Controversies into the classroom. Teachers can use the overview videos to introduce a topic, discussion questions to spark in-class debate, debate videos to provide fresh perspectives from leading experts, primary sources for context and background, and court case articles to explain key Supreme Court decisions. Plus, for selected hot-button topics, teachers will also find Enhanced Lessons and educator support materials with printable handouts for review and self-assessment, "What If?" questions to get students thinking in the "Extend the Lesson" section, and so much more.

Intuitive Access to Every Debatable Issue and Conflict in Contemporary Society Through Any Internet-Enabled Device



Issues & Controversies helps researchers and those with endless curiosity understand today's crucial issues—whether it's immigration, gun control, climate change, race relations, or vaccines—by exploring hundreds of hot topics in politics, government, business, society, education, and popular culture.

Updated weekly, with an extensive backfile, Issues & Controversies offers original, in-depth pro/con articles to inspire thought-provoking debates, each presenting both sides of an issue coherently and without bias. Its straightforward presentation of the key facts, arguments, history, and current context of today's most important and timely issues makes the database an ideal resource for K–12, public, and higher education.

Now with a wealth of new content, the relaunch of Issues & Controversies includes more than 80 new issues, including Black Lives Matter, gender identity, the #MeToo movement, vaping, and conspiracy theories; more than 50 new or updated pro/con articles—the most popular feature of the database—including clear and comprehensive articles on anti-racism, the filibuster, capital punishment, voting rights, transgender athletes, the opioid epidemic, Amazon, and social media and free speech, as well as water resources and the environment, which is the National High School Debate Topic for 2021–2022. In addition, carefully curated content links every supplemental feature directly to each pro/con article, including timelines, primary sources, court cases, infographics, political cartoons, overview and debate videos, QuickTake videos from Bloomberg, editorials, breaking news, and more.

Everything Students, Librarians, and Educators Need, Right at Their Fingertips

Issues & Controversies features a host of new features and enhancements, including:

Improved responsive design —optimized for computer, tablet, and mobile

Improved home page design based on customer feedback

Improved page tool functionality

Quicker access to the database's rich resources from every page using the top-left drop-down menu—Pro/Con Articles, Issues, Videos, Court Cases, Bill of Rights in Debate, and more key content

Dynamic citation options now include NoodleTools export functionality for all records

Improved Bill of Rights section, including a new overview intro and linked articles to such topics as capital punishment, climate change, DNA evidence, gun control, immigration policy, police brutality and reform, religious freedom laws, and more

A new featured Pro/Con article each week

Plus, a wealth of new content

Winner of 8 Awards, Including MLAs' 2021 Gold Distinction

Issues & Controversies has won virtually every award the industry has to offer, including, most recently, Gold distinction in the 2021 Modern Library Awards (MLAs). Sponsored by LibraryWorks, the MLAs recognize the top products and services in the library industry each year in a truly unbiased format. Other distinct honors include:

LMC/ARBA 's Best of Reference Awards, "Best Overall Reference" and "Best Electronic Reference" categories

The ComputED Gazette 's Education Software Review Award (EDDIES), "High School Social Studies Database" category

The ComputED Gazette 's Best Educational Software Award (BESSIES), "High School Social Studies Database" category

Library Journal Best Database, "Best for High Schoolers" category

Tech & Learning 's ISTE Best of Show Award

Tech & Learning 's Award of Excellence, "Best Upgraded Products" category

SIIA CODiE Award Finalist, "Best Source for Reference or Education Resources" category

To learn more about Issues & Controversies, trial the platform, or contact a representative for discussion, contact Infobase at OnlineSales@Infobase.com .

Also, check out our brief webinar where we speak to Editor-in-Chief Andrew Gyory, Ph.D., on how Issues & Controversies is built to support critical thinkers and debaters!

About Infobase:

Infobase, a Centre Lane Partners portfolio company, is an educational solutions provider facilitating the connection between content, people, and the learning experiences that empower all users to evolve personally and professionally throughout their lives. Infobase delivers award-winning multimedia reference content, online tools and technology, and professional development and training solutions to the school, academic, and public library communities.

Enabled by such well-known brands as Facts On File, Learn360, Credo, The Mailbox®, Films Media Group, Bloom's, Ferguson's, and Vault / Firsthand, Infobase provides students, educators, librarians, parents, and professionals with the broad range of solutions they need to inspire, enable, and inform lifelong learners. For more than 80 years, Infobase has been a reliable, authoritative resource providing flexible options for accessing educational content whether in school, at the library, or at home. To learn more, visit www.Infobase.com .

