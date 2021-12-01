Greenspoon Marder Launches Innovation & Technology Practice Group

MIAMI, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenspoon Marder is pleased to announce the launch of the Miami-based Innovation & Technology practice group to be led by partner Eric Galen.

Greenspoon Marder's Innovation & Technology practice group will help entrepreneurs, creators, and investors build, fund, protect, and monetize tomorrow's businesses. Our attorneys have decades of experience in innovation centers like Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, New York, and now Miami. Eric and our team of existing attorneys will leverage their diverse backgrounds and contacts in crypto/NFT, fintech, finance, science, media and entertainment, tax, labor and employment, and intellectual property to help clients succeed in today's increasingly competitive marketplace.

"As Miami continues to be an emerging technology hub, Eric's cutting-edge experience and extensive network will expand our firm's growth and opportunities among technology founders, creators, and entrepreneurs building new ventures," says Gerry Greenspoon, co-managing director at Greenspoon Marder. "We are excited to welcome Eric, who brings a wealth of knowledge and an innovative practice advising entrepreneurial clients around the world," says Michael Marder, co-managing director at Greenspoon Marder.

"Greenspoon Marder not only offers a national presence and full-service capabilities for my clients, but the firm and its leaders are uniquely entrepreneurial and forward-thinking in their approach to business and technology. More of my clients are breaking barriers and moving between industries, from entertainment to crypto/NFT to FinTech to hospitality to real estate and beyond; Greenspoon Marder has the team and vision to build the ultimate law firm for tomorrow's leaders. I look forward to growing this practice and welcoming new attorneys to our group in the very near future," says Eric Galen.

Mr. Galen brings more than 20 years of business, technology, and entertainment law and deal making experience to Greenspoon Marder LLP. As a partner, Mr. Galen leverages his unique background of corporate, technology, and entertainment law to advise his clients, and is also a member of the firm's Sports & Entertainment and Corporate & Business practice groups. Mr. Galen is also an early-stage investor, has mentored founders at Techstars, Wearable World, and Orange Fab, and has been a featured speaker and advisor for a number of events and publications including the Wall Street Journal, Digital Hollywood, Institutional Investor Magazine, LA Times, Inc. Magazine, Daily Journal, LA Weekly, Business Rockstars, UCLA School of Business, USC, Miami Music Festival, and ASCAP Expo.

About Greenspoon Marder

Celebrating the 40th anniversary of its founding in 1981, Greenspoon Marder is a national full-service business law firm with 215 attorneys in 20 offices across the United States. We are ranked among American Lawyer's Am Law 200, as one of the top law firms in the U.S. since 2015. Since our inception in 1981, our firm has been committed to providing excellent client service through our cross-disciplinary, client-team approach. Our mission is to understand the challenges that our clients face, build collaborative relationships, and craft creative solutions designed and executed with long-term strategic goals in mind. We serve Fortune 500, middle-market public and private companies, start-ups, emerging businesses, individuals and entrepreneurs nationwide. For more information, visit www.gmlaw.com.

