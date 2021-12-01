American Legion National Commander: VA maternity bill a good step in an ongoing journey

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Legion National Commander Paul E. Dillard applauded Tuesday's signing of the Protecting Moms Who Served Act which requires $15 million in Department of Veterans Affairs investment to upgrade maternity care for women who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces.

The American Legion Logo (PRNewsfoto/The American Legion)

"The need to raise the standard of care for women at VA health-care facilities has been a high legislative priority for The American Legion for well over a decade, and this requirement is a step in the right direction," Dillard said. "However, it is just one step in a journey that needs to vigorously continue, in support of the fastest-growing demographic of U.S. military veterans. Better coordination and service in prenatal, childbirth preparation and postnatal care are essential for women to feel confident in VA as the system evolves to better serve them. It is also important for VA to approach this opportunity to improve by building in a system of care that clearly considers the unique needs of women veterans who may have confronted such military-connected issues as burn-pit exposure. We look forward to working with Congress, the White House and VA to continue improving care for women veterans."

The American Legion, the nation's largest veterans organization, is dedicated to the motto of "Veterans Strengthening America." Chartered by Congress in 1919, The American Legion is committed to mentoring youth and sponsoring wholesome community programs, advocating patriotism and honor, promoting a strong national security and continued devotion to servicemembers and veterans. Nearly 1.8 million members in about 12,000 posts across the nation and regions overseas serve their communities with a devotion to mutual helpfulness.

Media contact: John Raughter, jraughter@legion.org, 317-630-1350.

