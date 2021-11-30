Prey's New Print Series To Support Women For Women Focus Afghanistan

OYSTER BAY, N.Y., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Internationally acclaimed artist Barbara Ernst Prey has produced a striking new series of digital prints of her most iconic and important artworks to be issued in limited edition this Holiday Season. A portion of the proceeds from the series will benefit Women For Women Afghanistan. Women For Women works at the critical intersection of women and conflict providing skills, knowledge, and resources that create sustainable change for women, their families, and their communities. "I am excited to be able to support Women For Women during this time", said Prey.

Social Distancing, watercolor on paper 28 x 40 inches - painted during quarantine of two classic wooden fishing dories at sea but connected by rope, a metaphor of this time. As the supply chain was disrupted, Prey had to reuse watercolor paper, the ghost outline of her previous drawing is seen on the overpainted painting

Prey's innovative eye for the American landscape has placed her paintings in the private collections of U.S. Presidents and dignitaries, business titans, European Royalty, celebrities including Orlando Bloom and Tom Hanks, as well as the prominent public collections of The National Gallery in Washington D.C., The Brooklyn Museum, The Smithsonian American Art Museum, Kennedy Space Center and the permanent collection of The White House, where she is one of two living female artists represented, among many other institutions. Prey was recently commissioned by contemporary art museum MASS MoCA to paint the largest watercolor in the world for their new building. PBS referred to the MASS MoCA commissioned artists as "global leaders in contemporary art". For the past twelve years Prey has served as the sole visual artist on the U.S. President-appointed National Council on the Arts, the advisory board to the National Endowment for the Arts. Artists are appointed for their contributions and recognition in American Art. The Boston Globe writes about her artwork:

Her attention to windows recalls Vermeer..it's a painter's job to notice, and to draw out the nuance and light in what the rest of us ignore. Prey has that eye and hand... what she makes touches the divine and has staying power.

Limited edition prints of her original artwork include Social Distancing - painted during quarantine of two classic wooden fishing dories at sea but connected by rope, a metaphor of this time. As the supply chain was disrupted, Prey had to reuse watercolor paper, the ghost outline of her previous drawing is seen on the overpainted painting - and Fibonacci's Workshop, included in the permanent collection of The National Gallery in Washington, D.C. These and more of Barbara Prey's most sought-after pieces are now available to view and purchase with a portion of the proceeds helping to support Women For Women through Barbara Prey Studio or online below

For more information about Women For Women, visit WomenForWomen.org .

Prints are 28 x 36 / 36 x 28 inches (image size 20 x 28 / 28 x 20 inches) and have a very limited edition of 75 each. Printed on English acid free rag paper.

Fibonacci's Workshop watercolor on paper 28 x 40 inches, Collection The National Gallery of Art, Washington DC

Osprey Nest watercolor on paper 28 x 40 inches part of the Quarantine Series of artwork.

