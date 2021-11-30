Three-day virtual event features general and breakout sessions, The 3rd Annual School Summit, free program for loss and attempt survivors and more

Michigan's Largest Conference on Suicide to Feature Prestigious Roster of Experts, Jan. 27-29, 2022 Three-day virtual event features general and breakout sessions, The 3rd Annual School Summit, free program for loss and attempt survivors and more

GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A prestigious roster of leading mental health professionals, educators and experts in the field of suicide will participate in Michigan's largest conference on suicide from January 27 – 29, 2022. The Kevin's Song 6th Annual Virtual Conference on Suicide: Equity and Equality: Expanding the Conversation and Offering Solutions features a three-day online summit to offer solutions to inequalities regarding suicide prevention. The conference is produced by Detroit Public Television and can accommodate up to 1,000 participants.

Researchers, clinicians and advocates will cover the topic of suicide during general and breakout sessions, featuring the best available research and evidence-based practices. On Thursday, January 27, the 3rd Annual School Summit brings together educators to share best practices and innovative programs for students, teachers and parents. On Friday, January 28, the conference features conversations and solutions to increased suicide risk in marginalized communities. On Saturday, January 29, "Surviving Suicide – Erasing Stigma" is FREE to all registrants, offering survivors of suicide loss and attempt survivors a journey of hope and healing.

Keynote speakers include:

Ellen Kahn , Senior Director of Programs & Partnerships, Human Rights Campaign

Jordan Burnham , Director of Training, Minding Your Mind

Shairi Turner MD , Chief Medical Officer, Crisis Text Line

Dr. Alfiee M. Breland-Noble , Founder of the AAKOMA Project

Seli Fakorzi MA, LPC , Director of Mental Health Operations, TimelyMD

Craig Bryan , PsyD, ABPP , Director of Recovery & Resilience, Department of Psychiatry & Behavioral Health, The Ohio State University College of Medicine

Thomas Joiner , Ph.D., Robert O. Lawton Distinguished Professor, Florida State University

Eric Doeh , Chief Operating Officer, Detroit Wayne Integrated Health Network

Kathleen MacDonald , nationally recognized Insurance Advocate for Mental Health Parity

David Lloyd , Senior Policy Advisor, The Kennedy Forum

Kevin Fischer , Executive Director, NAMI Michigan

Barb Smith , Executive Director, the Barb Smith Suicide Resource and Response Network

Amelia Lehto , RCH Coordinator, Suicide Prevention at Common Ground will host a panel discussion featuring four loss survivors

Early bird rates through December 31: $100 for the three-day virtual conference, $75 for the School Summit only. Beginning January 1: $150 and $100, respectively. The Saturday Program is FREE, registration is required. Student rates are available. Visit www.kevinssong.org for more information.

View original content:

SOURCE Kevin's Song