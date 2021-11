mCloud AssetCare™ Solution to Deliver Enhanced Indoor Air Quality and Energy Efficiency at 18-Floor Life Plaza Office Tower in Calgary

Premier Slate-owned property in downtown Calgary to be equipped with mCloud

Connected Buildings solution to sustainably optimize safety and comfort of tenants

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - mCloud Technologies Corp. (Nasdaq: MCLD) (TSXV: MCLD), a leading provider of AI-powered asset management and Environmental, Social, and Governance ("ESG") solutions today announced a three-year agreement with Colliers Macaulay Nicolls Inc., an appointed agent of Slate Asset Management ("Slate"), to deploy mCloud's AssetCare solution for HVAC and indoor air quality ("IAQ") at Life Plaza, one of Slate's premier office towers in downtown Calgary. The initial subscription term for this agreement becomes effective at the completion of AssetCare installation and is set to renew in November 2025.

This AssetCare solution represents mCloud's largest IAQ deployment to date, providing clean air and energy efficiency improvements to an 18-floor office tower spanning 235,000 square feet across 35 cloud-connected zones.

"Through AssetCare, tenants and occupants at Life Plaza will be able to breathe easy knowing they are in a connected building that defines the new industry benchmark for thermal comfort, air quality and sustainability," said Patrick O'Neill, Ph.D., mCloud President for Connected Buildings. "Our IAQ solution exceeds the standards and regulations set by health and building authorities around the world, positioning the Life Plaza building as one of the healthiest and most energy efficient properties in Calgary."

"A key objective of our overall ESG efforts is to deliver high-quality, resource efficient and healthy buildings to our tenants," said Brett Koroluk, Vice President of Asset Management at Slate. "Ensuring the wellbeing and safety of our buildings' end users with high quality air is particularly important now, as many employees are returning to work. Integrating mCloud's AI-based digital solution at the Life Plaza property not only protects our tenants, but also helps to provide overall cost savings on energy consumption and maintenance costs, creating value across the board."

Through AssetCare, building tenants will benefit from safer indoor air throughout the entire building. A combination of IoT-enabled 24/7 air quality monitoring and AI-driven connected air purification will drive indoor air quality capable of outperforming standard HEPA filtration by continuously eliminating up to 95% of harmful particulates and contaminants smaller than one micron in size. Mobile-scannable QR badges present throughout the building will allow building occupants to get live readings of the indoor air quality in their surroundings at any time.

In addition to improving indoor air quality, the AssetCare HVAC and IAQ solution employs AI to drive HVAC energy improvements of up to 25%, cost savings from optimized maintenance, and positive ESG outcomes from the elimination of building energy waste.

Businesses interested in learning more about mCloud's HVAC and IAQ solutions are invited to visit https://www.mcloudcorp.com/HVAC-and-indoor-air-quality to learn more.

