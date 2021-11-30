The Dispute Center provides a comprehensive view into the dispute resolution workflow, including detailed breakdowns of pre-dispute claims and initiated disputes

Kalderos unveils new Dispute Center that offers users increased visibility into drug discounts and disputes The Dispute Center provides a comprehensive view into the dispute resolution workflow, including detailed breakdowns of pre-dispute claims and initiated disputes

CHICAGO, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kalderos, creator of the world's first Drug Discount Management platform, today announced an enhanced version of its trailblazing Discount Monitoring solution that includes a new Dispute Center, giving teams tasked with managing drug discount disputes an unprecedented view into the dispute resolution process.

Redefining how the business of healthcare performs.™ (PRNewsfoto/Kalderos)

The addition of the Dispute Center expands the capabilities of Verify, the Discount Monitoring tool used by drug manufacturers of all sizes to manage drug discounts and disputes.

"This iteration of Verify is a dramatic leap forward for supporting drug discount program compliance," said Kalderos VP of Product Scott Johnsen. "By leveraging a multi-sided platform with a centralized data ledger, we're able to connect countless data sources and deliver unprecedented transparency into the process for manufacturers, providers and payers alike."

The expanded capabilities provide:

A holistic view into existing drug discounts and disputes, allowing users to organize and view claims by state or status in the resolution process.

Dynamic data insights that give users a comprehensive understanding of their Drug Discount Management workflow.

The ability to keep a record of the resolution process, with access to subsequent state responses to disputes.

Seamless management of discounts and disputes for teams across one foundational solution.

Dispute resolution is an integral part of Drug Discount Management, enabling stakeholders to collaborate to identify and correct duplicate discounts caused by unintentional errors. These duplicate discounts represent significant additional cost to the system. Data analysis from the 2021 Kalderos Annual Report suggested that duplicate discounts between 340B and Medicaid, which are prohibited by statute, reached anywhere from $933 million to $1.6 billion in 2019.

"The introduction of the Dispute Center gives our manufacturer users a level of visibility into the dispute resolution process that they have never known before," said Kalderos Chief Revenue Officer Ashwin Mundra. "Today's announcement illustrates what has brought all stakeholders to utilize Kalderos for Drug Discount Management—a dedication to innovative solutions that improve workflows and enable all users to spend more time focusing on the health of patients."

About Kalderos

Kalderos created the world's first Drug Discount Management platform, which uses sophisticated models and machine learning to resolve noncompliance in drug discount programs. The company's solutions include Discount Monitoring, which identifies and resolves historical instances of noncompliance, and 340B Pay, which allows providers of any size to request 340B rebates and manufacturers to verify and pay them through a third party payment partner. Based in Chicago, Kalderos was founded in 2016 by a team dedicated to reducing inefficiencies in the U.S. healthcare system, empowering everyone to focus on the health of people. Learn more at kalderos.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kalderos