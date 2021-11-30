Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions™ Opens in The Gulch

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new electronics repair shop, Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions™, is opening in the Gulch at 120 11th Ave. N., Suite 101. The store offers professional fixes for most consumer electronics, from smartphones, tablets, and computers to game consoles, smart speakers, drones, and more. The store will host a grand opening celebration on Dec. 4 from noon to 4 p.m., featuring refreshments, repair discounts, giveaways, and more.

While common repairs include cracked screens, battery issues, and water damage, the company's repair experts have fixed millions of devices and can help with most any tech mishap, and many basic repairs can often be completed in two hours or less.

"We all know that feeling when your phone falls out of the car door onto the concrete, or when you spill a drink right next to your tablet, or when your laptop is just on the fritz," said Larry Murphy, Asurion District Manager. "It's a moment of panic, especially if it's a device you rely on every day. Our repair experts understand the frustration of broken tech, and we're here not only to fix your favorite devices, but to do it as quickly as possible so you can get back to the things that are important to you. Whether you're a Nashville native or just here for a weekend trip, tech accidents happen. When they do, we're here to help."

The store's expert repair technicians fix all kinds of technology, regardless of make or model, and the store is an authorized repair provider for Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel smartphones.

"Beyond the quality of our repairs, we pride ourselves on delivering an exceptional experience for customers," said Dave Barbuto, CEO of Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions. "It's ingrained in our culture, from the way we communicate with customers to the way we hire our team members. The technical repair skills can be taught, but it's the customer-first mentality we hire for, that sets us apart."

Customers can book a repair appointment online or stop by the store for walk-in service. The store offers free, no-obligation diagnostics on all gadgets, as well as a 90-day limited warranty on all repairs. It even offers a price match guarantee on any local competitor's regularly published price for the same repair.

Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions, formerly known as uBreakiFix® is the retail subsidiary of Nashville-based tech care company Asurion®. In September, Asurion announced that all U.S. uBreakiFix locations will rebrand as Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions over the next year-plus. The Gulch store is the first to officially open under the new branding. There are currently more than 650 uBreakiFix locations across the U.S., the majority of which will be rebranded throughout 2022.

"There are several uBreakiFix locations across greater Nashville, but we're especially excited about this store opening for a couple of reasons," Barbuto said. "Not only is it our first official location opening under the new Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions branding, but it's located in the Gulch right below the Asurion corporate offices and will be convenient to get to, whether you're coming from the downtown business district or Music Row. Plus, home-field advantage means we can easily test, pilot, and pivot to ensure we're continually challenging and improving the ways in which we serve customers."

The new store is located at:

120 11th Ave N. Suite 101, Nashville, TN 37203

(615) 750-8601

About Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions™

Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions™, formerly known as uBreakiFix®, is the retail brand operated and franchised by a subsidiary of tech care company Asurion®. As the world's leading tech care company, Asurion eliminates the fears and frustrations associated with technology to ensure our 300 million customers get the most out of their devices, appliances, and connections. Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions stores specialize in the repair of consumer technology, including smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers, and nearly everything in between. Asurion Tech Repair and Solutions repair experts fix cracked screens, software issues, camera issues, and most other tech mishaps at more than 650 stores across the U.S. The stores provide fast, affordable fixes for nearly any device type, regardless of make or model, including authorized repairs for Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy smartphones.

SOURCE Asurion