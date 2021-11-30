A-1 Rocket Energy Services Honored as an Aggie 100 Company

AMARILLO, Texas, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A-1 Rocket Energy Services has been selected for the 17th Annual Aggie 100 which honors the fastest-growing companies owned by former students of Texas A&M University. This marks the 5th time one of the A1 Rocket companies has made the list, having been honored in 2013, 2014, 2019, 2020, and now in 2021. A-1 is ranked 60th this year with a 41.77% growth rate. The Aggie 100 is founded and sponsored by the McFerrin Center for Entrepreneurship at Texas A&M University.

"We're in great company, and we congratulate and will continue to support the other Aggie recipients of this great honor," A-1 Rocket Energy Services President and Co-Founder, Ryan Zimmer, said. "Our team strives to embody the ethics and principles that are common among all Texas A&M alumni." Zimmer is a 2006 Texas A&M graduate with a Civil Engineering degree.

"We're truly humbled by the recognition of Texas A&M's Aggie 100," Reese Specht, Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder of A-1 Rocket Energy Services said. The A-1 Rocket family of companies

has been family-owned and operated for over 30 years. They offer site service rentals, trucking, and industrial cleaning in the construction, special event, agricultural, and oil field markets.

The 100 Aggie-owned companies with the highest compound annual revenue growth from 2018 to 2020 were recognized at a formal celebration at the Hall of Champions at Texas A&M University's Kyle Field in October. The honorees were joined in celebration by family, friends, employees, faculty, administrators, current students, and fellow entrepreneurs. "As we mark our 17th Annual Celebration of the Aggie 100 program, we applaud the ingenuity, determination, and success of Aggie Entrepreneurs across the globe by raising up our newest class of Aggie 100 honorees," said Blake Petty, Executive Director of the McFerrin Center for Entrepreneurship.

"It's been a rough couple of years for everyone," added Specht, "but we're always honored when our team's commitment to everyday excellence is recognized."

Zimmer and Specht are both focused on continuing a legacy of exemplary customer service and are confident that they will continue to see the company grow.

A-1 Rocket Energy Services has locations in Amarillo, Floresville, and Monahans, Texas. The complete Aggie 100 list can be viewed at www.aggie100.com .

Zimmer can be reached at 806-374-0651 or ryan@a1rocket.com

