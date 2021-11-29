Valencia Technologies Strengthens Leadership Team with Key Appointments

VALENCIA, Calif., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valencia Technologies, a privately held company, today announced the expansion of its leadership team with the appointments of Jerry Schloffman as Chief Commercial Officer, Jim Crines as Interim Chief Financial Officer, Arthur Rascon as Senior Vice President of Operations, and Ann Decker as Vice President of Reimbursement and Health Policy.

"We are very pleased to welcome Jerry, Jim, Arthur, and Ann to our leadership team as we look early next year to commercialize the eCoin® Peripheral Neurostimulator System pending Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval," said Stacy Chambliss, co-founder and Chief Operating Officer. "We look to Jerry to build and drive a uniquely hungry, honest and informed sales and service organization; to Jim to prepare a more mature finance organization in anticipation of thousands of units sold; to Arthur to drive a tight operation that cares about quality and looks to the next generation device; and to Ann to assure robust reimbursement coverage as well as initial coverage of the eCoin. Each person is uniquely capable and our top choice for the task at hand."

Mr. Schloffman has over 25 years of commercial experience in the implantable medical device industry. He joins Valencia from Sycle where he served as President of the Audiology and Hearing Aid Practice Management Software business. Mr. Schloffman previously served as Senior Director of Consumer Sales and as Vice President of U.S. Sales at Cochlear where he most recently built and managed Cochlear America's first direct to consumer sales division. Prior to his last role at Cochlear, Mr. Schloffman served as Chief of Clinical Operations at Valencia. Earlier in his career, he spent time at Advanced Bionics where he held multiple management positions including Vice President of North American Sales, Vice President of Global Marketing, Area Sales Director, Senior Manager of Training and Education and Regional Sales Manager. Mr. Schloffman received his Masters of Arts in Audiology and Bachelor of Arts in Communication Disorders from University of Northern Colorado.

Mr. Crines has extensive experience across financial and operational roles and has served on Valencia's Board of Directors since June 2016. Previously, he served as Executive Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer at Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. Through his tenure at Zimmer Biomet, he served as Senior Vice President, Finance, Operations, and as Corporate Controller and Chief Accounting Officer at a time when Zimmer Biomet grew from $1 billion to $7.5 billion in global revenues. Mr. Crines received his MBA from the Rutgers Graduate School of Management and his undergraduate degree in Accounting from the University of Scranton.

Mr. Rascon joins Valencia from Medtronic Diabetes where he served as Senior Director, Manufacturing Engineering. Previously, Mr. Rascon served as Vice President of Manufacturing and Quality Engineering and as Senior Director of Product Engineering at Advanced Bionics. Earlier in his career Mr. Rascon held roles at Boston Scientific, Nanomuscle Inc., Predictive Networks Inc., and RVSI Vanguard. Mr. Rascon received his Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from the University of Arizona.

Ms. Decker has served as a reimbursement executive for over 25 years. She joins Valencia from Teleflex | NeoTract, Inc., where she served as Vice President of Reimbursement and Health Policy and was responsible for navigating critical reimbursement pathways for the UroLift® System in the benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) field. Earlier in her career Ms. Decker held roles at Uroplasty, Inc. where she built a successful reimbursement platform for the percutaneous tibial nerve stimulator (PTNS) procedure for overactive bladder; Novasys Medical, Inc., developing and executing on a reimbursement strategy for the Renessa procedure for female urinary stress incontinence; Medtronic, Inc. supporting from a reimbursement perspective the sacral nerve stimulation (SNS) procedure; and, VidaMed, Inc., helping to build a successful reimbursement pathway for transurethral needle ablation (TUNA) in the field of BPH. Ms. Decker received her Bachelor of Business Administration in Health Care Administration and Applied Business Writing from Western Michigan University.

Valencia Technologies Corporation ("Valencia"), a private medical technology company located in Valencia, California, designed and manufactured its eCoin® device for the treatment of urgency urinary incontinence (UUI).



Statements made in this press release that relate to future plans, events, prospects or performance are forward-looking statements as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "planned," "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "designed," and similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. While these forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations and beliefs of management, such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in this press release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Valencia undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, changed circumstances or unanticipated event.

