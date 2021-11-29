Ornare was awarded the ICFF Editors Awards in New York

SÃO PAULO, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ornare, an international high-grade furniture brand, was given the ICFF Editors Award, one of the most important of its kind in the design industry, for the company's booth at the International Contemporary Furniture Fair (ICFF) in New York. The stands are judged by guest editors from the design media, who tour the trade fair floor and deliberate to determine the best of the best of the year's product launches. The awards recognize the top designs in 12 categories.

This year, Ornare took first place in the "kitchen" category and also received the Best Booth 2021 award at ICFF. The 12 category winners are considered finalists during the "Best in Show" and were acknowledged during ICFF's award ceremony.

"We are very happy with this award. It is a recognition of our work and shows our commitment to quality and excellence. ICFF is a very important fair for everyone in the contemporary furniture design industry. It is a great showcase opportunity for our portfolio, along with what is new in the market and architecture and deco trends. That is why being given the ICFF Editors Awards is a great honor", says Mr. Murillo Schattan, founding member and CEO of Ornare.

For Schattan, teamwork, the sum of Brazilian exhibits with the Brazilian Agency for the Promotion of Exports (ApexBrazil) and the Brazilian Association of Furniture Manufacturer (ABIMÓVEL) leaves a positive mark on the group's participation in ICFF and sets the schedule for 2022.

Ornare is one of the most sophisticated international brands of premium custom-made furniture. The company's projects are targeted towards luxury products, such as closets, wardrobes, kitchens, wall system panels, home theater systems, and bath & bed furniture. In Brazil, Ornare has showrooms in Brasília, Salvador, Ribeirão Preto, Cuiabá, Goiânia, Belo Horizonte, Curitiba, and Florianópolis. Ornare's sophisticated projects can also be found abroad, in cities such as Miami, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, and Hamptons. Its new Square Round collection was released in July 2021 in Brazil, signed by Ricardo Bello Dias and by designer architects Vivian Coser and Patrícia Martinez, with the coordination of Murillo Schattan, CEO of Ornare. Learn more at www.ornare.com.br

