- NEW DOCUMENTARY ENTITLED THE ONES WHO KEEP WALKING, DIRECTED BY FORBES 30 UNDER 30 FILMMAKER AMARACHI NWOSU

New Feature Documentary From Johnnie Walker Captures the Spirit of Keep Walking, Shining a Light on the Creatives Igniting Collective Progress Across Africa

New Feature Documentary From Johnnie Walker Captures the Spirit of Keep Walking, Shining a Light on the Creatives Igniting Collective Progress Across Africa - NEW DOCUMENTARY ENTITLED THE ONES WHO KEEP WALKING, DIRECTED BY FORBES 30 UNDER 30 FILMMAKER AMARACHI NWOSU

AMSTERDAM, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's number one Scotch whisky[1], Johnnie Walker, and Forbes 30 under 30 filmmaker, Amarachi Nwosu premiere their new feature documentary - The Ones Who Keep Walking - which showcases inspiring stories of the creators and collectives who are turning the attention of the world to Africa.

For over two centuries Johnnie Walker has been committed to a spirit of progress and moving forward. Through this new feature documentary – part of an ongoing global roll-out of the next chapter in their iconic Keep Walking campaign and a follow-up to the release of The Man Who Walked Around the World in November 2020 – Johnnie Walker sets out to explore what the spirit of Keep Walking means for creatives and change makers today.

The documentary features more than 20 defiantly optimistic voices from across Africa including one of the biggest African artists of the moment and social media sensation, CKay (Nigeria), rapper and songwriter Sampa the Great (Zambia), dancer and artist Kamo Mphela (South Africa), Producer and DJ Nandele (Mozambique), legendary photographer James Barnor (Ghana), fashion designer Loza Maléombho (Ivory Coast), creative collective Urban Pitchaz (Kenya) and Bose Ogulu AKA Mama Burna (Nigeria) manager-mother to global superstar and Johnnie Walker partner, Burna Boy.

Through never before heard stories, and in-depth conversations we gain an insight into how fresh creative energy, sheer determination, and a pioneering spirit is bringing authentic African expression to the world. Through different cultures, passions and challenges Director Amarachi Nwosu showcases a continent united in striving for progress for everyone.

Nwosu, comments, "Making The Ones Who Keep Walking with Johnnie Walker was an opportunity to tell a story that reimagines how we see Africa and the creative renaissance taking place. Telling powerful stories from the Afrofuturist lens is what inspires me, so having the opportunity to shine a light on these amazing people and their incredible journeys, all whilst showcasing the spirit and beauty that embodies Africa, is a dream come true. I can't wait for everyone to see it."

Johnnie Walker Global Marketing Director Johanna Dalley added: "At Johnnie Walker we're always looking to celebrate the stories of those who take bold steps to make life richer. Those stories that so often showcase a powerful spirit of defiant optimism are the perfect embodiment of our Keep Walking philosophy – an idea that feels incredibly relevant in the world right now. We're delighted to have partnered with Amarachi Nwosu to share these incredible stories through The Ones Who Keep Walking. Amarachi is someone whose passion for social inclusion, equality and representation has really resonated with us and we hope people will feel inspired to continue to take bold steps after watching it."

Produced by Something™ Originals and a team of 200+ creatives and talent from across Africa, The Ones Who Keep Walking picks up on the closing provocation of The Man Who Walked Around the World - 'what's next?' - to shine a light on those who embody the spirit of Keep Walking and who, on their own terms, are forging a bold new direction for their countries, cultures and the World.

You can watch The Ones Who Keep Walking here: www.theoneswho.film

The full film is also being broadcast through a partnership across Africa with DSTV channels: Africa Magic Family, Maisha Magic East, Zambezi Magic, Mzansi Magic, Mzansi Wethu, Channel O and Canal+ owned TV5 Monde.

For further information please contact: johnniewalker@smarts.agency

Official Hashtags: #JohnnieWalker #KeepWalking #TheOnesWho

Notes to Editors:

About Johnnie Walker:

Johnnie Walker is the world's number one Scotch Whisky brand1 (IWSR), enjoyed by people in over 180 countries around the world. Since the time of its founder, John Walker, those who blend its whiskies have pursued flavour and quality above all else.

Today's range of award-winning whiskies includes Johnnie Walker Red Label, Black Label, Double Black, Green Label, Gold Label Reserve, Aged 18 Years and Blue Label. Together they account for over 14 million cases sold annually (IWSR, 2020), making Johnnie Walker the most popular Scotch Whisky brand in the world.

About Diageo

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff and Cîroc vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and the New York Stock Exchange (DEO) and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.

Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.

About Something™ Originals

Something Originals is a production company specialising in unscripted, human-led narratives and original content for broadcast & SVOD.

[1] IWSR 2020

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1697003/Johnnie_Walker_CKay.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1697002/Johnnie_Walker_TOWKW.jpg

View original content:

SOURCE Johnnie Walker