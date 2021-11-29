Deutsche Kreditbank Deploys Pega's Low-Code Platform to Improve Back Office Efficiency

MUNICH, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the software company that crushes business complexity, today announced DKB Service GmbH (DKBS), a wholly owned subsidiary of Deutsche Kreditbank AG (DKB), has deployed Pega Platform™ and its intelligent automation capabilities to standardize and automate back-office service processes.

Headquartered in Potsdam, Germany and founded in 2001, with 17 locations and over 1,700 employees, DKBS is the service partner in the DKB Group.

By deploying Pega Platform, DKBS automated several time-consuming back-office tasks in the first phase of the rollout, including digital mail distribution, name changes, and account deletion. This new efficiency resulted in reduced processing times for customers and the ability to work on higher value tasks for employees. This initiative supports the company's mission to increase its customer base by 100 percent in the next three years while maintaining current staffing levels.

Pega Platform was fully integrated into the existing technology landscape of DKBS, forming an intermediary layer between its back-end systems and communication channels. This decoupling allows users to easily reuse functions developed with Pega in other processes, which ensures easy and quick scaling.

With Pega's low-code functionality, DKBS employees can develop software without any prior programming knowledge. As a result, DKBS is developing most of its workflow automations itself, saving resources and time. During the next year, the bank plans to train a number of employees on Pega to support this digital transformation project.

Quotes & Commentary:

"With Pegasystems, we have found the optimal partner for our strategic project," said Patrick Bernardi, manager digital transformation, DKBS. "The initial results are extremely promising and show that we are absolutely on the right track with our platform strategy."

"Pega has an excellent product and delivery quality," said Wadim Titel, chief product owner Pega Platform, DKBS. "Thanks to the low-code nature of Pega, we are now able to handle the essential automation tasks ourselves. We are highly satisfied with the implementation and look forward to the next project steps."

"In today's environment, it is crucial for companies to direct staff's time and effort toward high-value customer engagement," said Steve Morgan, banking industry market lead, Pegasystems. "Pega is proud to be delivering a solution to help DKB drive efficiency and growth. We look forward to supporting DKB through the next stage of the project and seeing the positive impact this digital transformation will have on their customers, employees, and business."

About Pegasystems

Pega delivers innovative software that crushes business complexity so our clients can make better decisions and get work done. We help the world's leading brands solve their biggest business challenges: maximizing customer lifetime value, streamlining customer service, and boosting operational efficiency. Pega technology is powered by real-time AI and intelligent automation, while our scalable architecture and low-code platform help enterprises adapt to rapid change and transform for tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.pega.com .

About DKB

Deutsche Kreditbank AG (DKB), headquartered in Berlin, is part of the BayernLB Group and serves business and private customers with its more than 4,500 employees. With total assets of EUR 126.9 billion, it is one of the top 20 banks in Germany. More than 4.8 million people are customers of the DKB. They conduct their banking transactions conveniently and securely online. DKB industry experts look after the business customers personally at 25 DKB locations throughout Germany. From the start the bank specialised in promising future-oriented (industry) sectors by partnering with companies and municipalities: housing, health & care, education, agriculture, infrastructure, and renewable energies. DKB is one of the market leaders in many of these economic sectors. The DKB attaches great importance to sustainable action: As a #geldverbesserer, it therefore relies on a sustainable lending business.

