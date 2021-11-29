Boson Protocol Names Cathy Hackl's Futures Intelligence Group as Metaverse Agency of Record

Boson Protocol and Hackl mark an industry first as the company looks to lead in the web 3.0 era

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boson Protocol , the decentralized commerce protocol that enables products, services and experiences to be sold as NFTs in the metaverse, has named Cathy Hackl's Futures Intelligence Group as its Metaverse Agency of Record (MAOR). The partnership is another stepping stone for Boson Protocol to fulfil its vision to provide the decentralized network upon which future commerce will run.

This industry-first marks the first time that any company in the centralized or decentralized markets signs an agreement for a MAOR. It also comes on the heels of Boson Protocol's launch of Boson Portal that allows brands to sell physical products in the metaverse as NFTs within their Decentraland space.

"At Boson Protocol we are actively building the future and marking a lot of industry firsts. We are the first company to sign an agreement for a Metaverse Agency of Record and we're happy to work with Cathy and her Futures Intelligence Group to support our metaverse commerce strategy," said Justin Banon co-founder of Boson Protocol.

Boson Protocol is the first metaverse commerce platform that enables anyone to sell physical products in a virtual world as NFTs. Boson recently announced the release of the first version of its decentralized commerce protocol on Ethereum Mainnet. The company also recently made NFT history by acquiring ' The Glass Suit ', a digi-physical item designed by Dolce and Gabbana, for $1 million.

"We are excited to work on strategy and thought leadership with Boson Protocol," said Hackl , Chief Metaverse Officer, and CEO of the Futures Intelligence Group. "As NFTs slowly enter the mainstream, Boson Protocol is well-positioned to lead in the open and decentralized metaverse. We look forward to helping them strategize and further amplify their positioning in the market."

After more than 7 years working in metaverse-related companies, Hackl started the Futures Intelligence Group in 2020 and currently helps brands with virtual worlds, virtual fashion, non-fungible tokens, and long and short-term metaverse strategies, including thought leadership.

About Cathy Hackl & the Futures Intelligence Group

Cathy Hackl is a globally recognized tech futurist and top business executive with deep experience working in metaverse-related fields with companies like HTC VIVE, Magic Leap, and Amazon Web Services. She's the founder of the Futures

Intelligence Group, a metaverse-driven consultancy that works with Fortune 1000 and top luxury fashion brands on metaverse growth strategies, NFTs, and how to extend their brands into virtual worlds. She's a sought-after consultant, speaker, and media personality. Hackl was recently featured in 60 Minutes+, WIRED, TIME, and WSJ's coverage of the metaverse and is a contributor to Forbes. She has written two books and is writing an anticipated book on a third book titled The Metaverse Economy. Hackl has been dubbed the Godmother of the Metaverse and is one of the top tech voices on LinkedIn. She co-developed the first NFT strategy for Clinique earlier this year to empower consumers to enter the metaverse. Hackl is also the Dean of Republic Realm Academy .

About Boson Protocol

Boson Protocol is the decentralized network on which future commerce will run. And it starts with metaverse commerce. Boson Protocol enables anyone to sell physical products in the metaverse as NFTs within our Decentraland space – Boson Portal.

With Boson Protocol, brands can build commerce applications that anyone can trust and everyone can use. Built for creators, communities and merchants, Boson Protocol enables the seamless exchange of digital assets for physical products, services and experiences.

Boson Protocol. Commerce infrastructure for the metaverse.

