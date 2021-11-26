INVESTIGATION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Oak Street Health, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Oak Street Health, Inc. ("Oak Street" or "the Company") (NYSE: OSH) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Oak Street held a Q3 update on November 8, 2021, during which it revealed that it is the subject of a DOJ investigation. The federal investigation is to determine if the Company violated the False Claims Act. The Company admitted that the authorities have requested documents and information on the Company providing free transportation to federal healthcare beneficiaries as well as its relationships to third-party marketing agents. Based on this news, shares of Oak Street dropped by about 20% on November 9, 2021.

