Newchic Black Friday 2021: Annual Biggest Discounts for Fulfilling Customer's Shopping Wishes

HONG KONG, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Newchic, a global B2C online fashion shopping website from Hong Kong, will hold the 2021 Black Friday promotion activities from November 24 to December 6, preparing a variety of surprise, such as 70% off on-sale, live stream exclusive coupons, Lucky Draw, and other offers like buy three get one item for free. In addition, consumers can also enjoy free shipping discounts in specified 70 countries. Newchic is committed to providing consumers with the fantastic shopping experience of the year.

According to research, high prices or freight costs often discourage consumers from buying. Therefore, this promotion aims to effectively reduce consumers' concerns and help them quickly complete their shopping wishlist. When customers log in to the website, they can immediately find their desired items according to the intelligent recommendation and check the lowest activity price of related products by adding the product to the shopping cart. Besides, Newchic also provides combined coupons and real-time interactive services through live broadcast to ensure that consumers enjoy a more convenient and flexible shopping experience. Throughout the campaign, it has dramatically reduced the cost of shopping and gifting for consumers, not only allowing them to send Christmas or New Year gifts at a lower price but also enabling them to prepare a new look for 2022.

Newchic has always been a fashion platform focusing on high-quality products and services. That is why Newchic continues to explore a more accurate and efficient new mode of customized shopping services. This ideal mode will help users buy cost-effective fashion items while enjoying a more tailored shopping experience than traditional websites. "One of the core goals of Newchic since its establishment is to provide a more personalized shopping recommendation system for customers with different needs. It will also reflect in every step of the user's shopping journey." Miko Su, Newchic Marketing Director, said.

About Newchic

Newchic is a B2C online fashion shopping destination from HongKong, 2014, offering a wide range of clothing, shoes, bags, and accessories to provide customers with the ideal life of leisure and comfort, inspiring customers to define their own sense of beauty in the shopping experience.

Find out more about Newchic at: https://www.newchic.com/

Media Relations Contact:

Allison Du

(US)+13236173816

https://www.newchic.com/

duyinlin@newchic.com

View original content:

SOURCE Newchic Company Limited