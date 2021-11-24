Jennie-O Partners with YouTube Star and Philanthropist MrBeast to Give Away 10,000 Turkeys

Beloved turkey company teamed up with legendary content creator MrBeast and Beast Philanthropy to fight food insecurity this Thanksgiving with its single largest donation in company history

WILLMAR, Minn., Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jennie-O Turkey Store, one of the largest and most beloved turkey brands in the world, teamed up with MrBeast, one of YouTube's biggest stars, and his 501c3 organization, Beast Philanthropy, to make this Thanksgiving holiday a little brighter for those in need.

While the event officially started at noon, miles of cars filled with families from the Greenville, N.C., community were already lined up at dawn to ensure they received one of 10,000 free Jennie-O® turkeys. With a value of $266,000, this was the single largest donation in the company's 80-year history and equates to 120,000 servings of turkey.

The Nov. 7 event took place at the Pitt County Fairgrounds and drew almost 700 volunteers, including local police officers and football players, lacrosse players and sorority members from East Carolina University, as well as elected officials and other community members. Elektro Dance Academy, a high-energy, high-caliber dance academy founded by four original Elektrolytes members (winners of MTV's America's Best Dance Crew Season 7), taught the Jennie-O Turkey Dance to volunteers and onsite police officers. For more information and photography from the event, visit www.Jennieo.com/MrBeast.

Because it wouldn't be a MrBeast event without a challenge, Darren Margolias, Beast Philanthropy executive director and MrBeast channel regular, competed with former Food Network Chopped champion, Chef Kenneth Temple, on the best-looking turkey plate. MrBeast's video of the event can be viewed at Beast Philanthropy's YouTube channel here.

With more than 100 million subscribers on his combined channels, MrBeast, also known as Jimmy Donaldson, is a Greenville native and one of the world's largest YouTube stars. Known for stunts such as giving away $1 million and adopting every animal in a shelter, MrBeast has focused on philanthropy from his earliest days online. He created Beast Philanthropy exactly a year ago, and the channel donates 100 percent of its advertising revenue, brand deals and merchandise sales.

"Jennie-O is thrilled to partner with MrBeast, who shares our commitment to giving back to the community," said Nicole Behne, vice president of marketing at Jennie-O. "Every family should be able to enjoy a delicious Jennie-O® turkey on Thanksgiving, and we're honored to be able to provide for thousands of families in need."

"We fed thousands of families with this event, and none of this would have happened without Jennie-O," Donaldson said. "It's incredible seeing brands joining Beast Philanthropy's mission to tackle food insecurity. Literally tens of thousands of people are going to have a free turkey on their table because of our distribution, and that's awesome."

Hormel Foods, the parent company of Jennie-O, also contributed to the event with product donations, including SKIPPY® peanut butter and Hormel® Pepperoni Stix.

