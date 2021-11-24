Hallmark Channel's #1 Fan Sweepstakes Gives One Lucky Viewer $10,000 And Title Of Chief Fan Officer

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Millions of Hallmark Channel viewers believe they are the network's biggest fan and now they have the chance to prove it. Hallmark Channel has launched its inaugural #1 Fan Sweepstakes, a unique promotion that will grant one lucky viewer the title of Chief Fan Officer and be awarded a salary of $10,000. The winner will also receive a movie premiere screening party in their hometown with 100 of their friends, a customized greeting from a Hallmark Channel star, and a character named for them in a future movie.

Beginning November 24 at 10 am ET through December 31, viewers may visit HallmarkChannel.com to enter by submitting a letter along with an optional video or photo demonstrating why they are Hallmark Channel's #1 Fan.

Additionally, all participants receive a digital prize pack, which includes Hallmark Channel themed virtual backgrounds that can be used to help proclaim their love of Hallmark.

Contact: Sakina Howard, 917-208-6302 | SakinaHoward@CrownMedia.com

ABOUT HALLMARK CHANNEL

Hallmark Channel, owned by Hallmark Cards, Inc., is Crown Media Family Networks' flagship 24-hour cable television network. As the country's leading destination for quality family entertainment, Hallmark Channel delivers on the 100-year legacy of the Hallmark brand. The network features an ambitious lineup of original content, including movies, scripted primetime series, and annual specials. Additionally, Hallmark Channel is the exclusive home to world premiere presentations of the acclaimed Hallmark Hall of Fame franchise. Dedicated to helping viewers celebrate life's special moments, Hallmark Channel also offers annual holiday programming franchises including Countdown to Christmas and many other seasonal offerings. Rounding out the network's slate are some of television's most beloved comedies and series, including The Golden Girls and Frasier.

For more information, please visit www.crownmediapress.com

To visit the network website, please visit www.hallmarkchannel.com

Hallmark Channel on Social Media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube

View original content:

SOURCE Crown Media Family Networks