Sunlands Technology Group Announces Unaudited Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Q3 net revenues increased by 9.9% year-over-year

Q3 gross billings (non-GAAP) decreased by 29.3% year-over-year

Q3 net income reached RMB92.8 million

BEIJING, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE: STG) ("Sunlands" or the "Company"), a leader in China's online post-secondary and professional education, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Third Quarter 2021 Financial and Operational Snapshots

Net revenues were RMB595.1 million ( US$92.4 million ), representing a 9.9% increase year-over-year.

Gross billings (non-GAAP) were RMB462.5 million ( US$71.8 million ), representing a 29.3% decrease year-over-year.

Gross profit was RMB512.0 million ( US$79.5 million ), representing a 14.1% increase year-over-year.

Net income was RMB92.8 million ( US$14.4 million ), compared with net loss of RMB165.8 million in the third quarter of 2020.

Net income/loss margin, defined as net income/loss as a percentage of net revenues, increased to 15.6% from -30.6% in the third quarter of 2020.

New student enrollments [1] were 93,265, representing a 33.8% decrease year-over-year.

As of September 30, 2021 , the Company's deferred revenue balance was RMB2,540.9 million ( US$394.3 million ).

[1] New student enrollments for a given period refers to the total number of orders placed by students that newly enroll in at least one course during that period (including those students that enroll and then terminate their enrollment with us, excluding orders of our low-price courses). In June 2019, we introduced low-price courses, including "mini courses" and "RMB1 courses," to strengthen our competitiveness and improve customer experience. We offer such low-price courses mainly in the formats of recorded videos or short live streaming.

"We are pleased with our third quarter financial metrics. Our net revenues grew 9.9% year-over-year to RMB595.1 million despite the evolving industry dynamics," said Mr. Tongbo Liu, Chief Executive Officer of Sunlands. "As we resolutely executed our balanced long-term growth and profitability strategy, we recorded net income of RMB92.8 million compared with net loss of RMB165.8 million during the same period last year, notwithstanding a year-over-year decline in new enrollments and gross billings."

"Our professional certification and skills programs continued to excel during the quarter with net revenues up 148.2% year over year and our net revenues from master's degree-oriented programs also increased by 20.8% year over year, driven by our constant efforts to broaden our course catalog as well as strong user demand for career advancement and skills enhancement. We maintained profitability for two consecutive quarters as we enriched our course offerings to address varied student needs and optimized cost structure to enhance student acquisition efficiency with more cost-effective, innovative and regulation-compliant marketing tools. We will continue to refine these measures to build on this success and drive quality growth."

"With China's national policy of building a lifelong learning society in place, we are optimistic about the growth prospects of occupational education business and will contribute to this great undertaking by providing our users more premium courses with enhanced services," concluded Mr. Liu.

Ms. Selena Lu Lv, Chief Financial Officer of Sunlands, commented, "We are encouraged by our sustained profitability in the third quarter with registered net profit reaching a new high, driven by continued year-over-year top-line growth mainly attributable to professional skills and master's degree-oriented programs. Profits also benefitted from our efficient cost control measures, which led to a 35.2% year-over-year reduction in operating expenses. Notably, sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of net revenues decreased significantly, by 45.7 percentage points year-over-year. Going forward, we will continue to focus on operating efficiency enhancement, product mix optimization and service improvement, preparing us for opportunities and challenges ahead while pursuing sustainable growth."

Financial Results for the third quarter of 2021

Net Revenues

In the third quarter of 2021, net revenues increased by 9.9% to RMB595.1 million (US$92.4 million) from RMB541.6 million in the third quarter of 2020. The increase was mainly driven by the year-over-year growth in gross billings since the second half of year 2020 through the first quarter of 2021.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues decreased by 10.6% to RMB83.1 million (US$12.9 million) in the third quarter of 2021 from RMB92.9 million in the third quarter of 2020. The decrease was primarily due to reduced insurance-related costs incurred for our integrated online education service package purchased by students.

Gross Profit

Gross profit increased by 14.1% to RMB512.0 million (US$79.5 million) in the third quarter of 2021 from RMB448.7 million in the third quarter of 2020.

Operating Expenses

In the third quarter of 2021, operating expenses were RMB430.6 million (US$66.8 million), representing a 35.2% decrease from RMB664.1 million in the third quarter of 2020.

Sales and marketing expenses decreased by 37.9% to RMB353.5 million (US$54.9 million) in the third quarter of 2021 from RMB569.4 million in the third quarter of 2020. The decrease was mainly due to: (i) lower spending on branding and marketing activities; and (ii) declined compensation expenses related to our sales and marketing personnel.

General and administrative expenses decreased by 17.0% to RMB63.2 million (US$9.8 million) in the third quarter of 2021 from RMB76.1 million in the third quarter of 2020. The decrease was mainly due to a decrease in compensation expenses.

Product development expenses decreased by 24.7% to RMB14.0 million (US$2.2 million) in the third quarter of 2021 from RMB18.6 million in the third quarter of 2020. The decrease was mainly due to a decrease in compensation expenses.

Other Income

Other income was RMB12.9 million (US$2.0 million) in the third quarter of 2021, compared with RMB47.3 million in the third quarter of 2020. Other income for the third quarter of 2021 was mainly comprised of rental income of RMB7.0 million. The decrease was primarily because value-added tax exemption offered by the relevant authorities as part of the national COVID-19 relief effort came to an end in April 2021.

Net Income

Net income for the third quarter of 2021 was RMB92.8 million (US$14.4 million), compared with net loss of RMB165.8 million in the third quarter of 2020.

Basic and Diluted Net Income Per Share

Basic and diluted net income per share was RMB14.16 (US$2.20) in the third quarter of 2021.

Cash and Cash Equivalents and Short-term Investments

As of September 30, 2021, the Company had RMB661.2 million (US$102.6 million) of cash and cash equivalents and RMB178.8 million (US$27.7 million) of short-term investments, compared with RMB760.7 million of cash and cash equivalents and RMB517.8 million of short-term investments as of December 31, 2020.

Deferred Revenue

As of September 30, 2021, the Company had a deferred revenue balance of RMB2,540.9 million (US$394.3 million), compared with RMB3,024.4 million as of December 31, 2020.

Capital Expenditures

Capital expenditures were incurred primarily in connection with information technology ("IT") infrastructure equipment and leasehold improvements necessary to support the Company's operations. Capital expenditures were RMB1.8 million (US$0.3 million) in the third quarter of 2021, compared with RMB14.3 million in the third quarter of 2020.

Financial Results for the First Nine Months of 2021

Net Revenues

In the first nine months of 2021, net revenues increased by 18.5% to RMB1,918.9 million (US$297.8 million) from RMB1,619.2 million in the first nine months of 2020.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues decreased by 0.9% to RMB286.8 million (US$44.5 million) in the first nine months of 2021 from RMB289.4 million in the first nine months of 2020.

Gross Profit

Gross profit increased by 22.7% to RMB1,632.1 million (US$253.3 million) from RMB1,329.8 million in the first nine months of 2020.

Operating Expenses

In the first nine months of 2021, operating expenses were RMB1,616.8 million (US$250.9 million), representing a 9.8% decrease from RMB1,791.8 million in the first nine months of 2020.

Sales and marketing expenses decreased by 7.0% to RMB1,409.1 million (US$218.7 million) in the first nine months of 2021 from RMB1,515.2 million in the first nine months of 2020.

General and administrative expenses decreased by 28.8% to RMB157.1 million (US$24.4 million) in the first nine months of 2021 from RMB220.7 million in the first nine months of 2020.

Product development expenses decreased by 9.4% to RMB50.7 million (US$7.9 million) in the first nine months of 2021 from RMB55.9 million in the first nine months of 2020.

Other Income

Other income for the first nine months of 2021 was RMB42.3 million (US$6.6 million), compared with RMB93.8 million in the first nine months of 2020. The decrease was primarily because value-added tax exemption offered by the relevant authorities as part of the national COVID-19 relief effort came to an end in April 2021.

Net Income

Net income for the first nine months of 2021 was RMB61.6 million (US$9.6 million), compared with net loss of RMB357.5 million in the first nine months of 2020.

Basic and Diluted Net Income Per Share

Basic and diluted net income per share was RMB9.69 (US$1.50) in the first nine months of 2021, compared with net loss per share of RMB52.85 in the first nine months of 2020.

Capital Expenditures

Capital expenditures were incurred primarily in connection with IT infrastructure equipment and leasehold improvements necessary to support the Company's operations. Capital expenditures were RMB11.2 million (US$1.7 million) in the first nine months of 2021, compared with RMB22.3 million in the first nine months of 2020.

Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2021, Sunlands currently expects net revenues to be between RMB590 million to RMB610 million, which would represent an increase of 0.9% to 4.3% year-over-year.

The above outlook is based on the current market conditions and reflects the Company's current and preliminary estimates of market and operating conditions and customer demand, which are all subject to substantial uncertainty.

Exchange Rate

The Company's business is primarily conducted in China and all revenues are denominated in Renminbi ("RMB"). This announcement contains currency conversions of RMB amounts into U.S. dollars ("US$") solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to US$ are made at a rate of RMB6.4434 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for September 30, 2021 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. No representation is made that the RMB amounts could have been, or could be, converted, realized or settled into US$ at that rate on September 30, 2021, or at any other rate.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, or otherwise noted)





As of December 31,

As of September 30,



2020

2021



RMB

RMB

US$ ASSETS











Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents

760,710

661,230

102,621 Short-term investments

517,815

178,765

27,744 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

117,637

164,975

25,604 Deferred costs, current

158,092

103,447

16,055 Total current assets

1,554,254

1,108,417

172,024 Non-current assets











Property and equipment, net

511,092

865,929

134,390 Intangible assets, net

1,211

3,091

480 Land use right, net

13,564

13,359

2,073 Right-of-use assets

488,877

368,161

57,138 Deferred costs, non-current

170,160

118,553

18,399 Long-term investments

64,093

64,199

9,964 Deferred tax assets

13,015

6,380

990 Other non-current assets

444,628

40,707

6,318 Total non-current assets

1,706,640

1,480,379

229,752 TOTAL ASSETS

3,260,894

2,588,796

401,776













LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT

























LIABILITIES











Current liabilities











Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (including accrued expenses











and other current liabilities of the consolidated VIEs without recourse to











Sunlands Technology Group of RMB175,900 and RMB167,167 as of











December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2021, respectively)

607,789

525,171

81,506 Deferred revenue, current (including deferred revenue, current of the consolidated VIEs











without recourse to Sunlands Technology Group of RMB435,254 and











RMB317,243 as of December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2021, respectively)

1,463,165

1,372,983

213,084 Lease liabilities, current portion (including lease liabilities, current portion of the











consolidated VIEs without recourse to Sunlands Technology Group of RMB15,833 and











RMB12,974 as of December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2021, respectively)

30,702

19,649

3,049 Payables to acquire buildings (including payables to acquire buildings of the











consolidated VIEs without recourse to Sunlands Technology Group of nil and nil











as of December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2021, respectively)

61,540

-

- Long-term debt, current portion (including long-term debt, current portion of the consolidated VIEs











without recourse to Sunlands Technology Group of nil and nil











as of December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2021, respectively)

32,500

38,654

5,999 Total current liabilities

2,195,696

1,956,457

303,638

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS-continued

(Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, or otherwise noted)









As of December 31,

As of September 30,





2020

2021





RMB

RMB

US$

Non-current liabilities













Deferred revenue, non-current (including deferred revenue, non-current













of the consolidated VIEs without recourse to Sunlands Technology Group of













RMB468,577 and RMB295,146 as of December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2021,













respectively)

1,561,278

1,167,903

181,256

Lease liabilities, non-current portion (including lease liabilities, non-current portion













of the consolidated VIEs without recourse to Sunlands Technology Group of













RMB340,763 and RMB325,003 as of December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2021,













respectively)

532,538

412,022

63,945

Deferred tax liabilities (including deferred tax liabilities of the consolidated













VIEs without recourse to Sunlands Technology Group of RMB3,203 and RMB2,065













as of December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2021, respectively)

15,220

9,548

1,482

Other non-current liabilities (including other non-current liabilities of the consolidated













VIEs without recourse to Sunlands Technology Group of RMB135 and RMB963













as of December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2021, respectively)

7,664

9,308

1,445

Long-term debt, non-current portion(including long-term debt, non-current portion of the













consolidated VIEs without recourse to Sunlands Technology Group of nil and nil













as of December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2021, respectively)

160,625

191,636

29,741

Total non-current liabilities

2,277,325

1,790,417

277,869

TOTAL LIABILITIES

4,473,021

3,746,874

581,507







SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT













Class A ordinary shares (par value of US$0.00005, 796,062,195 shares













authorized; 1,978,621 and 2,085,939 shares issued as of December 31, 2020













and September 30, 2021, respectively; 1,792,560 and 1,899,878 shares













outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2021, respectively)

1

1

-

Class B ordinary shares (par value of US$0.00005, 826,389 shares













authorized; 826,389 and 826,389 shares issued and outstanding













as of December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2021, respectively)

-

-

-

Class C ordinary shares (par value of US$0.00005, 203,111,416 shares













authorized; 4,110,248 and 4,002,930 shares issued and outstanding













as of December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2021, respectively)

1

1

-

Treasury stock

-

-

-

Additional paid-in capital

2,367,168

2,367,464

367,425

Accumulated deficit

(3,675,129)

(3,609,949)

(560,255)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

96,490

88,649

13,758

Total Sunlands Technology Group shareholders' deficit

(1,211,469)

(1,153,834)

(179,072)

Noncontrolling interest

(658)

(4,244)

(659)



TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT

(1,212,127)

(1,158,078)

(179,731)

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT

3,260,894

2,588,796

401,776







































UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, or otherwise noted)





















For the Three Months Ended September 30,





2020

2021





RMB

RMB

US$

Net revenues

541,631

595,128

92,362

Cost of revenues

(92,928)

(83,103)

(12,897)

Gross profit

448,703

512,025

79,465

















Operating expenses













Sales and marketing expenses

(569,424)

(353,508)

(54,864)

Product development expenses

(18,565)

(13,980)

(2,170)

General and administrative expenses

(76,100)

(63,156)

(9,802)

Total operating expenses

(664,089)

(430,644)

(66,836)

(Loss)/income from operations

(215,386)

81,381

12,629

Interest income

5,778

3,144

488

Interest expense

(2,838)

(3,042)

(472)

Other income, net

47,253

12,853

1,995

(Loss)/income before income tax expenses

(165,193)

94,336

14,640

Income tax expenses

(369)

(1,110)

(172)

Loss from equity method investments

(202)

(431)

(67)

Net (loss)/income

(165,764)

92,795

14,401

















Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest

(80)

(2,506)

(389)

















Net (loss)/income attributable to Sunlands Technology Group

(165,684)

95,301

14,790

Net (loss)/income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders of













Sunlands Technology Group:













Basic and diluted

(24.62)

14.16

2.20

Weighted average shares used in calculating net (loss)/income













per ordinary share:













Basic and diluted

6,729,197

6,729,197

6,729,197



















UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(Amounts in thousands)





















For the Three Months Ended September 30,





2020

2021





RMB

RMB

US$

Net (loss)/income

(165,764)

92,795

14,401

Other comprehensive loss, net of tax effect of nil:













Change in cumulative foreign currency translation adjustments

(35,782)

(1,105)

(171)

Total comprehensive (loss)/income

(201,546)

91,690

14,230

Less: comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling













interest

(80)

(2,506)

(389)

Comprehensive (loss)/income attributable to Sunlands Technology













Group

(201,466)

94,196

14,619



SUNLANDS TECHNOLOGY GROUP RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (Amounts in thousands)









For the Three Months Ended September 30,





2020

2021





RMB

RMB

Net revenues

541,631

595,128

Less: other revenues

(5,450)

(26,497)

Add: tax and surcharges

57,543

41,674

Add: ending deferred revenue

3,090,296

2,540,886

Add: ending refund liability

239,526

222,266

Less: beginning deferred revenue

(3,066,569)

(2,690,221)

Less: beginning refund liability

(202,651)

(220,745)

Gross billings (non-GAAP)

654,326

462,491





































Net (loss)/income

(165,764)

92,795

Add: income tax expenses

369

1,110

depreciation and amortization

10,773

9,561

interest expense

2,838

3,042

Less: interest income

(5,778)

(3,144)

EBITDA (non-GAAP)

(157,562)

103,364



SUNLANDS TECHNOLOGY GROUP RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (Amounts in thousands)





For the Three Months Ended September 30,



2020

2021



RMB

RMB Cost of revenues

92,928

83,103 Less: Share-based compensation expenses in cost of revenues

(17)

(39) Non-GAAP cost of revenues

92,911

83,064









Sales and marketing expenses

569,424

353,508 Less: Share-based compensation expenses in sales and marketing expenses

(14,015)

13 Non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses

555,409

353,521









General and administrative expenses

76,100

63,156 Less: Share-based compensation expenses in general and administrative expenses

(14,128)

(67) Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses

61,972

63,089









Operating costs and expense

757,017

513,747 Less: Share-based compensation expenses

(28,160)

(93) Non-GAAP operating costs and expense

728,857

513,654









Loss/(income) from operations

215,386

(81,381) Less: Share-based compensation expenses

(28,160)

(93) Non-GAAP loss/(income) from operations

187,226

(81,474)









Net loss/(income) attributable to Sunlands Technology Group

165,684

(95,301) Less: Share-based compensation expenses

(28,160)

(93) Non-GAAP net loss/(income) attributable to Sunlands Technology Group

137,524

(95,394)









Net loss/(income) per share attributable to ordinary shareholders of







Sunlands Technology Group:







Basic and diluted

24.62

(14.16) Non-GAAP net loss/(income) per share attributable to ordinary shareholders of







Sunlands Technology Group:







Basic and diluted

20.44

(14.18)









Weighted average shares used in calculating net loss/(income)







per ordinary share:







Basic and diluted

6,729,197

6,729,197 Weighted average shares used in calculating Non-GAAP net loss







per ordinary share:







Basic and diluted

6,729,197

6,729,197

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, or otherwise noted)





















For the Nine Months Ended September 30,





2020

2021





RMB

RMB

US$

Net revenues

1,619,212

1,918,934

297,814

Cost of revenues

(289,431)

(286,811)

(44,512)

Gross profit

1,329,781

1,632,123

253,302

















Operating expenses













Sales and marketing expenses

(1,515,161)

(1,409,068)

(218,684)

Product development expenses

(55,930)

(50,669)

(7,864)

General and administrative expenses

(220,738)

(157,103)

(24,382)

Total operating expenses

(1,791,829)

(1,616,840)

(250,930)

Loss from operations

(462,048)

15,283

2,372

Interest income

18,915

13,157

2,042

Interest expense

(8,966)

(8,029)

(1,246)

Other income, net

93,802

42,301

6,565

Loss before income tax expenses

(358,297)

62,712

9,733

Income tax expenses

1,349

(963)

(149)

Loss from equity method investments

(528)

(155)

(24)

Net (loss)/income

(357,476)

61,594

9,560

















Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest

(87)

(3,586)

(557)

















Net (loss)/income attributable to Sunlands Technology Group

(357,389)

65,180

10,117

Net (loss)/income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders of













Sunlands Technology Group:













Basic and diluted

(52.85)

9.69

1.50

Weighted average shares used in calculating net (loss)/income













per ordinary share:













Basic and diluted

6,762,508

6,729,197

6,729,197



















UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(Amounts in thousands)





















For the Nine Months Ended September 30,





2020

2021





RMB

RMB

US$

Net (loss)/income

(357,476)

61,594

9,560

Other comprehensive loss, net of tax effect of nil:













Change in cumulative foreign currency translation adjustments

(18,932)

(7,841)

(1,217)

Total comprehensive (loss)/income

(376,408)

53,753

8,343

Less: comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling













interest

(87)

(3,586)

(557)

Comprehensive (loss)/income attributable to Sunlands Technology













Group

(376,321)

57,339

8,900



SUNLANDS TECHNOLOGY GROUP RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (Amounts in thousands)









For the Nine Months Ended September 30,





2020

2021





RMB

RMB

Net revenues

1,619,212

1,918,934

Less: other revenues

(16,438)

(58,208)

Add: tax and surcharges

127,300

119,873

Add: ending deferred revenue

3,090,296

2,540,886

Add: ending refund liability

239,526

222,266

Less: beginning deferred revenue

(3,228,770)

(3,024,443)

Less: beginning refund liability

(128,478)

(232,859)

Gross billings (non-GAAP)

1,702,648

1,486,449





































Net loss

(357,476)

61,594

Add: income tax expenses

(1,349)

963

depreciation and amortization

31,256

28,266

interest expense

8,966

8,029

Less: interest income

(18,915)

(13,157)

EBITDA (non-GAAP)

(337,518)

85,695



SUNLANDS TECHNOLOGY GROUP RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (Amounts in thousands)





For the Nine Months Ended September 30,



2020

2021



RMB

RMB Cost of revenues

289,431

286,811 Less: Share-based compensation expenses in cost of revenues

(33)

(45) Non-GAAP cost of revenues

289,398

286,766









Sales and marketing expenses

1,515,161

1,409,068 Less: Share-based compensation expenses in sales and marketing expenses

(14,273)

72 Non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses

1,500,888

1,409,140









General and administrative expenses

220,738

157,103 Less: Share-based compensation expenses in general and administrative expenses

(14,915)

(324) Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses

205,823

156,779









Operating costs and expense

2,081,260

1,903,651 Less: Share-based compensation expenses

(29,221)

(297) Non-GAAP operating costs and expense

2,052,039

1,903,354









Loss/(income) from operations

462,048

(15,283) Less: Share-based compensation expenses

(29,221)

(297) Non-GAAP loss/(income) from operations

432,827

(15,580)









Net loss/(income) attributable to Sunlands Technology Group

357,389

(65,180) Less: Share-based compensation expenses

(29,221)

(297) Non-GAAP net loss/(income) attributable to Sunlands Technology Group

328,168

(65,477)









Net loss/(income) per share attributable to ordinary shareholders of







Sunlands Technology Group:







Basic and diluted

52.85

(9.69) Non-GAAP net loss/(income) per share attributable to ordinary shareholders of







Sunlands Technology Group:







Basic and diluted

48.53

(9.73)









Weighted average shares used in calculating net loss/(income)







per ordinary share:







Basic and diluted

6,762,508

6,729,197 Weighted average shares used in calculating Non-GAAP net loss/(income)







per ordinary share:







Basic and diluted

6,762,508

6,729,197

