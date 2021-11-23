Helping Hand for Relief and Development Underscores UN's First Strategic Development Goal This GivingTuesday Through Skills Development and Livelihood

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Helping Hand for Relief and Development (HHRD) encourages supporters to unleash their generosity this GivingTuesday by empowering those living in extreme poverty to choose a path towards self-sufficiency through HHRD's Skills Development and Livelihood Program (SDLP).
"Skills development offers more and better opportunities and accessibilities to the world of employment. Help us empower our global beneficiaries and safeguard their futures by providing essential skills for employment, respectable work and entrepreneurship," states SDLP lead Gyasi Mckinzie.
"I really enjoy making these art products and my son with the mental disabilities loves to help me. I feel that I am a productive member of society, and I dream of having my own shop for selling hand made products," shares Rajaa Alhariri a Syrian widow training at our SDC in Jordan.
Those who are interested in joining Helping Hand for Relief and Development's GivingTuesday initiative can visit www.hhrd.org/givingtuesday
ABOUT HELPING HAND FOR RELIEF AND DEVELOPMENT
With a ranking in the top 3% of 9,000+ NGOs, HHRD has received a perfect four-star rating from Charity Navigator for the past 10 years. HHRD is accredited by the Better Business Bureau, is a Combined Federal Campaign Charity, and is a proud member of InterAction. To donate, please visit www.hhrd.org or call 1-888-808-4357 (HELP). HHRD is a non-profit 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt organization. Tax ID# 31-1628040
Media Contact:
Ilyas Choudry
313-279-5378
iLyas.Choudry@hhrd.us
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Helping Hand for Relief and Development