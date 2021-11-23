EmergeOrtho--Triangle Region Welcomes Michael Madsen, MD

DURHAM, N.C., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EmergeOrtho—Triangle Region welcomes Dr. Michael Madsen, who joined us on September 1, 2021, to the expert orthopedic care team where he is specializing in spine surgery. He will be caring for patients at the Clayton and Smithfield locations.

A fellowship-trained, board-certified orthopedic spinal surgery specialist, Dr. Madsen performs minimally invasive and robotic-assisted surgery for the cervical, thoracic, and lumbar spine. He has further expertise in spinal navigation technology, making him a great addition to our team. Since entering practice, Dr. Madsen has been the winner of multiple Patient's Choice awards for spinal surgery.

"I'm very excited to join the EmergeOrtho––Triangle Region team," Dr. Madsen says. "Combining my experience with their patient-centered approach and resources will enable me to continue providing patients the care they deserve."

Dr. Madsen has completed two spinal surgery fellowships: the John Moe fellowship in Minnesota and one with world-renowned surgeon Jurgen Harms in Germany. Dr. Madsen also served as a spinal consultant to the Broncos and Rockies sports teams during his time in Denver.

"We are excited to add another excellent orthopedic spine surgeon to our EmergeOrtho team," says Dr. Lucas Romine . "Dr. Madsen's training and surgical skill set is rather impressive. He will bring over 15 years of spine surgery experience as we establish and grow the Comprehensive Spine service line at UNC/Johnston Health."

Dr. Madsen attended medical school at Columbia College of Physicians and Surgeons in Manhattan, New York. Afterward, he attended the top orthopedic residency in the country at Hospital for Special Surgery affiliated with Cornell University.

He treats a variety of conditions including:

Cervical Disc Herniation

Lumbar Disc Herniation

Spinal Stenosis

Spondylolisthesis

Scoliosis

Pars Fracture

And performs the following procedures:

Cervical disc replacement

Lumbar disc replacement

Minimally invasive spinal surgery

Scoliosis surgery

Anterior lumbar interbody fusion

Cervical discectomy and fusion

Lumbar discectomy and laminectomy

Lumbar fusion

Cervical laminoplasty

To learn more about Dr. Michael Madsen , visit the EmergeOrtho—Triangle Region website.

About EmergeOrtho—Triangle Region

Since 1952, EmergeOrtho—Triangle Region has been providing comprehensive subspecialty orthopedic care to address a diverse variety of injuries and conditions. Our Triangle area practices consist of 16 locations covering 10 counties, including 12 Urgent Care clinics located in Apex, Brier Creek, Burlington, Durham, Dunn, Oxford, Southpoint, Smithfield, Raleigh, Roanoke Rapids, Wake Forest, and Wilson.

