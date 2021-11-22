John Hunt Joins GemmaCert as Director of Sales for North America

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GemmaCert Ltd., a leading provider of cannabis diagnostics solutions, announced today that industry veteran John Hunt is joining the company as Director of Sales for North America. John will head sales execution in the United States, Canada, and Mexico and will help execute the company's strategy moving forward.

John Hunt, newly appointed GemmaCert Director of Sales for North America

John has been in the industry since 2009. Most recently he was the Global Sales Director for Purpl Scientific. He has held senior executive positions with other companies, including Steep Hill in Colorado and consulted companies in Massachusetts, Colorado, California, Missouri, Arkansas, Maine, and Oregon. John owned two cannabis licenses, Green & Healthy Wellness in Colorado Springs and Nuggs in Denver, which he sold in 2019.

John has experience executing go-to-market strategies, building, and managing sales teams, and developing distribution partnerships. He holds a degree in Business Management from Towson University in Baltimore, Maryland. Commenting on the appointment, John said, "I'm thrilled to join GemmaCert at this critical time. The company is poised for strong growth targeting the fast-growing potency testing segment driven by greater awareness for the need to conduct in-house testing. GemmaCert's solutions will always be useful for testing performed by cultivators and even law enforcement groups."

Avi Rosenbaum, GemmaCert's Director of Global Sales, added, "We're excited to have John join our senior team during a period of significant growth and innovation here at GemmaCert. John's expertise in sales execution will help us improve our value proposition to our customers helping them build competitive advantages by adopting in-house and field-testing solutions based on our technology."

About GemmaCert

GemmaCert (www.gemmacert.com), founded in 2015, in collaboration with the Hebrew University of Jerusalem to develop field-testing solutions, based on its patented Near Infrared Spectroscopy solution, to serve the burgeoning regulated cannabis industry. The company's flagship cannabis potency analyzer, the GemmaCert PRO, is used daily by industry professionals in some 50 countries worldwide conducting millions of potency scans to support breeding and cultivation, quality management, product research and development, and profitable business decision-making.

