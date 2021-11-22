Entrepreneur And Acclaimed Developer Marc Roberts Retains Rubenstein Public Relations As Agency Of Record

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marc Roberts , Miami-based successful entrepreneur and partner of Downtown Miami's fastest selling new development E11EVEN Hotel & Residences retained Rubenstein Public Relations as agency of record to amplify the project's success and introduce the second phase, E11EVEN Residences Beyond . With over three decades of experience, Rubenstein Public Relations works closely with established clients like Mr. Roberts to bolster brand awareness and engage defined audiences across real estate, hospitality, and business sectors.

The youngest person to promote a professional boxing match, Mr. Roberts took his first sports management company, Triple Threat Enterprises public in the late 1980s, and just a few years later, his Worldwide Entertainment & Sports Corporation became the first full–service sports management company listed on NASDAQ. Mr. Roberts achieved equal and simultaneous success through a series of real estate investments, completing over $1 billion in condominium conversion projects around the country.

Mr. Roberts went on to co-found Miami Worldcenter, the largest mixed-use project under development in the United States. Today, he is one of the largest landowners in downtown Miami, and Marc Roberts Companies is a leading real estate investment and development firm with upwards of $1 billion in investments.

Additionally, Mr. Roberts is co-owner and founder of E11EVEN Partners , who together with PMG has announced E11EVEN Residences Beyond, the second phase of their sold out E11EVEN Hotel & Residences in Downtown Miami's Park West district. The project launched due to an unprecedented demand in the marketplace following the sellout of phase one. Rising 65 stories, E11EVEN Residences Beyond offers a highly exclusive, "members only" experience designed to cater to high profile buyers who seek the VIP, entertainment-driven lifestyle of E11EVEN Hotel & Residences and the privacy of a private condominium. Units range from 318-square-foot studios to 993-square-foot two-bedrooms, as well as a presidential collection ranging from 1,167 to 2,762 square feet and penthouses starting at 2,213 square feet, totaling 461 luxury residences.

About E11EVEN Partners

E11EVEN PARTNERS is a leading hospitality, lifestyle, and entertainment company based in Miami, Florida. Led by Dennis DeGori, Michael Simkins, and Marc Roberts, along with operating partners Gino LoPinto, Daniel Solomon, Ken DeGori, Frances Martin and Derick Henry E11EVEN PARTNERS is responsible for the ownership, marketing, management, and the creative direction of E11EVEN MIAMI and Rooftop. With over 150 years of combined experience between its partners, E11EVEN PARTNERS possesses one of the industry's most dynamic leadership teams.

About Rubenstein Public Relations

Rubenstein Public Relations is a leading full-service agency based in New York that produces high-profile communications campaigns through branding and messaging, media relations, creative content, and business development. Our comprehensive strategy, savvy media expertise and proactive approach shapes and markets a brand's core attributes to generate meaningful results for clients. Rubenstein Public Relations represents some of the world's most prominent names in the real estate, business, luxury lifestyle, entertainment, technology, healthcare and non-profit sectors. ( http://www.rubensteinpr.com/ )

