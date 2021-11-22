AIP Publishing Announces Three-Year Read & Publish Agreement with Jisc

MELVILLE, N.Y., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AIP Publishing, a leading not-for-profit scholarly publisher in the physical sciences, has reached a three-year Read and Publish agreement with Jisc, an academic not-for-profit that advances digital technologies in support of education and research in the United Kingdom.

The agreement, which covers the period of 2021-2023, provides access to nearly all of AIP Publishing's peer-reviewed, hybrid journals to more than 30 of Jisc's consortium partners, including many of the UK's most prestigious institutions of higher education.

Anna Vernon, Head of Portfolio: Content Licensing for Jisc said "This agreement enhances our support of the physical sciences community by enabling researchers from our participating higher education institutions to publish open access in AIP Publishing's journals which will boost the research and impact of research."

Penelope Lewis, Chief Publishing Officer of AIP Publishing said, "Jisc is at the forefront of enhancing education and research through innovative technologies and support services. AIP Publishing is proud to partner with them in their efforts to utilize technology to facilitate sustainable access to high-quality physical sciences information."

ABOUT JISC

Jisc is a not-for-profit funded by the UK higher and further education funding bodies to provide world-class leadership in the innovative use of digital technologies to support education and research. Jisc operates shared digital infrastructure and services, negotiates sector-wide deals with IT vendors and commercial publishers, and provides trusted advice and practical assistance for universities, colleges and learning providers. https://www.jisc.ac.uk/

ABOUT AIP PUBLISHING

AIP Publishing is a wholly owned not-for-profit subsidiary of the American Institute of Physics (AIP). AIP Publishing's mission is to support the charitable, scientific, and educational purposes of AIP through scholarly publishing activities in the fields of the physical and related sciences on its behalf and on behalf of our publishing partners to help them proactively advance their missions. https://publishing.aip.org/

