EAST WINDSOR, N.J., Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) ("Greenland" or the "Company"), a technology developer and manufacturer of electric industrial vehicles and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and vehicles, today announced the launch of its second, zero operating emissions, electric industrial vehicle line, the GEL-1800 Electric Loader. This follows the successful launch of the GEF-series electric lithium forklift line.

Greenland Launches 2nd Electric Industrial Vehicle Line: The GEL-1800 Electric Wheeled Front Loader

Greenland's new GEL-1800 Electric Loader is powered by an environmentally-friendly 141 KWh lithium battery. The GEL-1800 boasts a rapid 2 hour charge, with nine hours of operating time on a single charge. The GEL-1800 answers some of the biggest issues facing modern facility managers, with its clean and sustainable power, zero operating emissions, and both 60% less operating noise and lower maintenance costs compared to diesel internal combustion vehicles. It is currently available for sale in the United States market. Customers can learn more about the new GEL-1800 Electric Loader at www.greenlandmachinery.com.

Raymond Wang, CEO of Greenland, commented, "Our new GEL-1800 arrived the first week of November, marking another major step for us as we successfully launch our second electric industrial vehicle line and work to accelerate the Company's sales. We designed the GEL 1800 Electric Loader to be used in a wide range of applications, including construction, mining, agriculture, industrial and more. We continue to expand our product line of electric industrial vehicles to meet customer demand in a rapidly growing market. We are giving customers the compelling financial and operating advantages of electrification in a warehouse or material handling fleet, and our electric industrial vehicles have all the power to get the job done without the pollution generated by traditional internal combustion engines."

About Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) is a developer and a manufacturer of drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, as well as electric industrial vehicles. For more information visit www.gtec-tech.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements." Such statements reflect Greenland's current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Greenland, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of Greenland's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Definitive Proxy Statement on Schedule 14A filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov . Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Greenland's expectations with respect to future performance. In addition, there is uncertainty about the further spread of the COVID-19 virus or the occurrence of another wave of cases and the impact it may have on the Company's operations, the demand for the Company's products, global supply chains and economic activity in general. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated or expected. Statements contained in this news release regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. Greenland does not intend and does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by law.

