Bitcoin focused Brokerage Watchdog Capital Expands Beta Account Onboarding to all US Investors

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SEC registered broker dealer, Watchdog Capital has expanded its beta account onboarding to investors in all 50 US states and three territories. Watchdog specializes in serving high net worth Bitcoin and crypto holders. Becoming an account holder with Watchdog grants client's access to several services, including stock trading for listed securities and ETFs, investment banking, OTC trading and investment advisory services. Account holders will also have access to additional services to be added in the future. Investors can sign up for an account at https://watchdogcapital.com/account-opening/

Watchdog's current beta offering includes access to a technically advanced, fast, and secure securities trading platform where clients can trade both U.S. listed equities and ETFs via individual and joint accounts. Watchdog is also licensed to provide investment advisory services, facilitate customer transactions in OTC trading of secondary market pre-IPO securities, and manage private placement issuance of exempt securities under Regulations A, D and Reg CF. For account holders with over $500,000, Watchdog offers financial planning with a Certified Financial Planner (CFP). The firm also offers 401(k)s and other corporate and institutional investment services.

"Watchdog Capital is looking forward to expanding our beta testing effort to a wider circle of both new and potential clients. We continue to follow all regulatory requirements to expand our product offering and look forward to making them available for our clients", said Michael O'Connell, CEO of Watchdog Capital.

Watchdog Capital believes that Bitcoin is money, and that the technology behind it has the potential to change the way securities and the global economy operate. The firm believes that cutting edge and privacy focused businesses can thrive in a highly regulated environment, while embracing open-source software, privacy, security, and transparency.

"We are excited that we've built the right thing at the right time. There is more intersection between Bitcoin and securities every day. We look forward to building a new financial world with our customers," said Bruce Fenton, Managing Director of Watchdog Capital.

To sign up for a beta account, please visit https://watchdogcapital.com/account-opening/

Email Contact: info@watchdogcapital.com

Securities and investment banking services offered through Watchdog Capital, LLC, a registered broker-dealer and FINRA/SIPC member.

