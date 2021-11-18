New, Long-Distance Ride Share And Delivery Company, Hitch, Launches In Florida In Time For Holiday Travel

MIAMI, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new ride share company just launched in Florida, making interstate travel more convenient and affordable than ever before, and provides new options for Holiday travelers this year.

Hitch makes it a new reality to travel between Florida cities affordably without your own car - a huge benefit for not only tourists but also anyone living in Florida wanting the freedom and flexibility of longer-distance ride share without the exuberant cost.

Trips over 50 miles are typically five times less expensive with Hitch than Uber and Lyft, while simultaneously providing more revenue for the drivers. Same-day product delivery is also offered for (on average) 10 times less the price of FedEx or UPS. Until now there has not been an affordable way to get items such as forgotten computer cords, medicines, etc. between cities that are needed the same day without costing more than their replacements.

The expansion of the company into Florida comes in perfect time for the holidays, as it is widely predicted that this travel season will far surpass last year's. Data trends also tell us that people are waiting to purchase airline travel until the last minute this year, citing reticence of possible changing coronavirus regulations. All of this has resulted in an uptick of advanced bookings for Hitch, which offers an option to book travel up to 60 days before the travel day.

"Friends and family who are flying in from other states also now have a convenient and affordable option to get from major airports to nearby cities within Florida. Couple this with the ability to deliver packages the same day and many people's holiday season is going to be a lot easier this year," said Kush Singh, co-founder and CEO of Hitch.

A list of the routes Hitch services in Florida can be found here.

More information can be found at ridehitch.com or by downloading the app for IOS or Android.

