Lear Raises Quarterly Dividend to $0.77 per Share

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA), a global automotive technology leader in Seating and E-Systems, today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized an increase in the Company's quarterly cash dividend on the Company's common stock from $0.50 to $0.77 per share. The dividend is payable on December 29, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 10, 2021.

"We are pleased to announce an increase in our quarterly cash dividend, which returns the dividend to pre-pandemic levels," said Gregory C. Smith, Lear's Non-Executive Chairman. "The dividend increase reflects the Board's confidence in the Company's financial strength and outlook and demonstrates our continued commitment to returning capital to shareholders."

About Lear Corporation

Lear, a global automotive technology leader in Seating and E-Systems, enables superior in-vehicle experiences for consumers around the world. Lear's diverse team of talented employees in 38 countries is driven by a commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and sustainability. Lear is Making every drive better™ by providing the technology for safer, smarter, and more comfortable journeys. Lear, headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, serves every major automaker in the world and ranks 179 on the Fortune 500. Further information about Lear is available at lear.com or on Twitter @LearCorporation.

