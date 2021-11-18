Infosys Public Services Helps South Florida Water Management District Transform their ERP Systems with SAP S/4HANA

- Builds agile, resilient administrative backbone to improve agency services and efficiencies

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys Public Services (IPS), a US-based subsidiary of Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), successfully upgraded South Florida Water Management District's (SFWMD) ERP system to the SAP S/4HANA platform. The migration will drive greater efficiencies, improve analytical capabilities, and prepare the business for necessary technological transformations to follow.

SFWMD manages water resources for 16 counties and 9 million residents. As the region's oldest and largest water management district, SFWMD is responsible for several critical programs – from flood control to water supply and quality. However, the agency's legacy SAP systems, which support all business functions from accounting to payroll, were last updated well over a decade.

IPS leveraged the proven Infosys SAP S/4HANA Migration Framework, and tools such as Infosys S/4Assist and HANA Code Migration and Optimization (CMO), to replace outdated SAP ECC-based systems with the SAP S/4HANA platform. SFWMD moved to the HANA platform without disrupting its existing business processes, while at the same time delivering a more engaging and intuitive experience to its employees. IPS also migrated SFWMD's existing Business Data Warehouse application to the HANA database enabling the agency to generate actionable, real-time data insights.

"The SAP S/4HANA platform and partnership with Infosys has allowed us to deliver a better user experience," said Ronda Albert, IT Bureau Chief, South Florida Water Management District. "We have seen value from this latest transformation. Business processes are significantly optimized, user experiences are enhanced with Fiori, and data management cycle times were reduced by 70 percent. This program has established a foundation for SFWMD's future business capabilities."

IPS completed the migration in less than one year. The transformation improved application response times by an average of 10 percent, and in some cases by over 90 percent, due to the use of in-memory-processing provided by the SAP S/4HANA platform. The new system also delivers improved employee experience with productivity increasing by 10 percent. With the new upgrade, employees execute transactions quickly and are able to shift their focus to higher value tasks, resulting in a continued boost in productivity.

Eric Paternoster, President and CEO, IPS, said, "We thank South Florida Water Management District for giving us the opportunity to migrate their administrative system to the new SAP S/4HANA platform. Our proven execution, SAP S/4HANA capabilities and public sector expertise enabled us to deliver this program ahead of schedule and without any disruptions, providing South Florida Water Management District with an intelligent and resilient foundation to support their strategic priorities more effectively."

About Infosys Public Services, Inc.

Infosys Public Services is a leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. With benchmark processes, access to cross-industry insights and innovative solutions, Infosys Public Services is helping public sector organizations to navigate their digital transformation, helping them renew existing systems into modern, agile, intelligent platforms, develop new capabilities and deliver better outcomes to all stakeholders at a lower cost with less risk.

Navigate your next with Infosys Public Services. Visit www.infosyspublicservices.com to see how.

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in more than 50 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

