The Hamilton Tiger-Cats® partner with ProWire® to stream real-time audio channels to fans at Tim Hortons Field

HAMILTON, ON, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have partnered with ProWire to provide a new in-stadium audio experience for fans attending home games at Tim Hortons Field. Ticats fans will be able to access in-game play-by-play, live field effects, and Ticats Audio Network original content in real-time through their mobile device.

The Ticats are the first Canadian Football League (CFL) team to deploy ProWire's patented real-time audio streaming technology. The fully integrated service will run on the fan WiFi and be accessible via the Ticats All Access App. Fans at the game will be able to stream real-time channels by downloading the Tiger-Cats All Access App and activating the service.

"We are excited to partner with ProWire and provide this new gameday experience for our fans," says Matt Afinec, President & COO, Business Operations of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats Football Club. "As we continue to build out our Ticats Audio Network, ProWire's technology is a great compliment to leverage our existing broadcast and provides a platform to innovate on exclusive content only available at Tim Hortons Field."

ProWire's patented streaming technology enables venues with existing WiFi or 5G networks to stream audio directly to fans' phones with no delay. Fans can access in-game audio throughout the venue and choose from a selection of channels to enhance their experience.

"The Ticats have an incredibly passionate fan base and the game day experience at Tim Hortons Field is second to none," says Gordon Sumner, Co-Founder & CEO of ProWire. "We are looking forward to working with them to deliver new, immersive real-time audio experiences for fans at the game."

About ProWire:

The real-time audio stream for fans at the game.

ProWire's patented CrowdFlex® streaming technology - the world's first real-time high-density delivery system - can be readily deployed in any venue using its existing fan-facing WiFi or 5G infrastructure. From broadcast commentary to live player mics, ProWire delivers real-time, high-quality audio to an unlimited number of concurrent users at a given location. ProWire can be integrated into existing rightsholder fan engagement apps and is available on iOS and Android. For partnership inquiries, email hello@prowiresport.com. For more information visit www.prowiresport.com and follow @prowiresport on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

About Hamilton Tiger-Cats:

A proud member of the Canadian Football League, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats have a rich 152-year history which includes 15 Grey Cup Championships. The team's mandate is to connect and energize the Hamilton community through Tiger-Cats football, while committing to a pursuit of excellence both on and off the field. As part of that promise, the Tiger-Cats are extremely active in Hamilton and surrounding communities, running numerous programs to promote healthy, active and empowered youth. For more information, visit Ticats.ca or call 905-547-2287.

View original content:

SOURCE ProWire