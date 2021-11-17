Wonderful Pistachios New "Almost Everyone Loves No Shells" Commercials Continue No Shells Momentum as the Brand's Biggest TV Investment Yet

Wonderful Pistachios No Shells Launches New Comedic Commercials Starring Sheldon The Tortoise Wonderful Pistachios New "Almost Everyone Loves No Shells" Commercials Continue No Shells Momentum as the Brand's Biggest TV Investment Yet

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following Wonderful Pistachios' largest launch ever of its latest No Shells flavors, BBQ and Sea Salt & Vinegar, and after nearly doubling its No Shells business over the past two years, Wonderful Pistachios is continuing this momentum with its biggest No Shells marketing investment yet, featuring Sheldon the tortoise. Sheldon, the loveable, hard-backed, shell advocate antagonist, is featured in new comedic commercials that introduce Wonderful Pistachios No Shells flavors lineup for the first time.

Wonderful Pistachios Logo (PRNewsfoto/Wonderful Pistachios)

In the commercials, Sheldon disapproves of Wonderful Pistachios' anti-shell advertising that encourages consumers to eat Wonderful Pistachios without the shells. Throughout all the spots, Sheldon confronts two Wonderful Pistachios brand managers at their office to air out his frustrations with their anti-shell marketing.

"While Sheldon may disagree, consumers really do love Wonderful Pistachios No Shells," said Diana Salsa, senior marketing director, Wonderful Pistachios. "In fact, the demand for flavored pistachios continues to see incremental growth as we introduce new flavors; Wonderful Pistachios No Shells flavors accounted for 85% of total flavored snack nuts growth this year according to IRI data1."

In the first spot, "Why Are You Dressed Like That," Sheldon is offended by Wonderful Pistachios' anti-shell advertising for Chili Roasted and Honey Roasted No Shells flavors as the brand managers don outfits reflective of the new flavors.

In "Storming Out," a football-themed spot that will air during NFL prime-time games, Sheldon is unimpressed with the brand managers' new football ads that include "Punt the Shells" and "Sack the Shells" and takes his (tortoise) time storming out of their office. The spot reminds viewers that No Shells are a great game watching snack, with 1 out of 3 Wonderful Pistachios consumers enjoying Wonderful Pistachios while watching sports.

Additional spots include "We Understand," "You Ditch YOUR Shells," and launching later this season, "Flavor Party."

The spots are airing now and will continue to air across syndication, digital streaming platforms, cable outlets, and on social media through summer of 2022. The campaign is supported through additional social and digital buys, FSIs, public relations, and cart-stopping in-store displays.

The campaign will focus on No Shells as an easy and convenient way to enjoy the great taste and nutrition benefits of Wonderful Pistachios, such as their six grams of plant protein per serving. In 2019, Wonderful Pistachios introduced flavors into its No Shells portfolio, which included Chili Roasted and Honey Roasted. BBQ and Sea Salt & Vinegar followed in March of 2021. Since their debut, Wonderful Pistachios No Shells BBQ and Sea Salt & Vinegar have won numerous accolades, including Parents magazine 2021 Best Snack Awards for Sea Salt & Vinegar and BBQ, Delicious Living's 2021 Gold Medal for Best Savory Snack for Sea Salt & Vinegar, Good Housekeeping Winner of 2021 Healthy Snack Awards in the Nutritious Nuts & Legumes category for Sea Salt & Vinegar, 2021 Sweets & Snacks Expo "Most Innovative New Product" in the Salty Snacks category for Sea Salt & Vinegar, 2021 NAMA Show "People's Choice Award" winner in the New Product Zone for Sea Salt & Vinegar, Men's Health's Best Snack Awards 2021 for "Best Flavored Nut" for Sea Salt & Vinegar and, most recently, Nielsen's Top Breakthrough Innovations List 2021 of products that have had an enduring and profound impact on the consumer packaged goods industry.

Wonderful Pistachios No Shells are currently available in the United States and Canada in a variety of flavors and sizes. For more information about Wonderful Pistachios, visit WonderfulPistachios.com, YouTube at @WonderfulPistachios, Facebook at /WonderfulPistachios, and Instagram at @WonderfulPistachios.

References:

1 IRI Data, MULO, latest 52 WE 8/29/21, $ Sales Growth vs. a year ago.

About Wonderful Pistachios

Wonderful Pistachios is the world's largest vertically integrated pistachio processor and marketer. Located in California's Central Valley, our nuts are Non-GMO Project Verified, providing a smart, healthy choice for consumers around the world. Our nuts can be found in stores nationwide and online under the flagship brand, Wonderful® Pistachios. For more, visit: wonderfulpistachios.com, or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Wonderful Pistachios is part of The Wonderful Company, a privately held $5 billion company that also has iconic brands such as Wonderful® Halos®, FIJI® Water, POM Wonderful®, JUSTIN® Wine, and Teleflora®. To learn more about The Wonderful Company, visit www.wonderful.com, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. To view the current Corporate Social Responsibility report, visit www.wonderful.com/csr.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wonderful Pistachios