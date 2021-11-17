Talkiatry Appoints Vanessa Cao as Senior Vice President of Operations

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Talkiatry , a leading provider of responsible, high-quality and in-network psychiatric care, today announced it has appointed Vanessa Cao as the company's Senior Vice President of Operations.

Vanessa Cao, Talkiatry's new Senior Vice President of Operations

With over ten years of experience in operations, Cao joins Talkiatry from HealthQuarters, where she opened its first flagship location and led a care team to unify the healthcare experience across traditional medical care, science-backed wellness services and consumer products. Prior to HeathQuarters, she held essential roles in operations at NYU Langone Health and Deloitte Consulting.

As Senior Vice President of Operations at Talkiatry, Cao's expertise and leadership will enable her to champion the patient care team and strengthen operations in efforts to deliver a consistent and high quality administrative experience as the company prepares for a national rollout.

"Our clinical staff continues to grow rapidly, a testament to our focus on high-quality and responsible in-network psychiatry. Ensuring that our staff continues to get the highest level of support in the industry is paramount," said Robert Krayn, CEO and Co-Founder of Talkiatry. "Vanessa's expertise and leadership in healthcare operations will further support our operational leadership and Talkiatry's focus on providing high quality mental health care and we're excited for her to join our team."

"I'm privileged to have this opportunity to work on mental health - perhaps the most broken of our health system - with a refreshed, post-pandemic understanding of our needs, supported by the right resources to finally make a difference, and together with a Talkiatry team driven by the same passion," said Vanessa Cao, Senior Vice President of Operations at Talkiatry.

For more information, visit talkiatry.com .

About Talkiatry

Talkiatry is a leading mental health care provider of in-network, high-quality and responsible psychiatric care via telehealth or in-person. Its platform works with major insurance companies and Medicare to provide in-network care on an outpatient basis and since its launch in April 2020, Talkiatry has provided over 35,000 visits and continues to grow. Talkiatry is headquartered in New York City and employs top psychiatrists and psychiatric nurse practitioners curated among the finest healthcare providers. For more information, visit www.talkiatry.com .

Media Contact:

Ditto PR

talkiatry@dittopr.co

(PRNewsfoto/Talkiatry)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Talkiatry