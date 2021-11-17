SkyTerra Listed on Top 10 NH Businesses to Watch in 2022 Business NH magazine taps Nashua firm for second consecutive year

NASHUA, N.H., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Repeating last year's acclaim, SkyTerra Technologies, a cloud IT consulting firm, is honored to be named in the "10 to Watch" feature in 2022 by Business NH magazine. The magazine chooses local businesses exhibiting substantial growth and commitment to the community.

"We're honored to be chosen by Business NH Magazine again this year!" said Dan Bergeron, co-founder of SkyTerra. "It speaks to our established company values, which give us an edge over competitors."

SkyTerra was also recognized as a best company to work for in NH in 2020.

"One of the reasons we're a company to watch goes beyond just business," said Darren Schriever, co-founder of SkyTerra. "We're dedicated to making a local impact, too, through our donations of time and resources to organizations in need."

About SkyTerra: SkyTerra , a Microsoft Gold Partner, is a leading New Hampshire cloud IT advisory and execution firm. In a nutshell, we help companies do more with less by leveraging proven cloud solutions. Whether your organization is on-premises, already in the cloud, or somewhere in between, we are your trusted advisor.

