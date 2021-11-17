Game-changing NFT creation wizard provides the highest payout for an athlete's digital NIL in an integrated marketplace for alumni, sports fans, collectors, and investors

Legacy League Announces the First Automated NFT Platform and Marketplace for College Athletes Game-changing NFT creation wizard provides the highest payout for an athlete's digital NIL in an integrated marketplace for alumni, sports fans, collectors, and investors

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Legacy League announces the first platform and marketplace for college athletes to immediately create, mint and sell their own NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens). By removing burdensome crypto requirements, the Legacy League marketplace allows buyers and sellers to support their athletes and teams directly, securely, quickly, and fairly, making it the most scalable platform on the market.

In less than 10 minutes, athletes can create their NFT using an automated wizard that removes all logos from their video highlights and photos, ensuring compliance and eligibility. Every athlete is assigned a valuation metric that changes over time with pricing implications for their NFTs. Interested athletes can register now for early access to mint their NFT at: www.legacyleague.com

"Following the NCAA policy change, we are excited to offer college athletes an effortless way to monetize their NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) without using agents or paying licensing fees," said co-founder and CEO Stuart Bush. "Legacy League wants to ensure that athletes are the prime recipients of this new opportunity to profit from their brand. By automating the process, athletes keep a bigger share of their NFT sales and have better control over their NIL."

Founders Stuart Bush and Kurt Hallead bring decades of experience in financial markets, electronic trading, machine learning, and college sports to this new venture. The platform is already gathering universal enthusiasm from athletes, fans, and universities.

The Legacy League marketplace allows users to buy and sell digital collectibles without a crypto account based on a secure blockchain that guarantees authenticity. Minting strategies will include the release of individual athletes' NFTs and Packs by conference, division, sport, and exclusive college NFTs. The marketplace launches in 2022.

ABOUT LEGACY LEAGUE

Legacy League is the premier NFT creation platform and marketplace for college athletes, universities, alumni, and sports fans. The company's proprietary NFT creation and valuation technology fundamentally changes the digital NIL landscape, allowing more athletes and universities to participate. Supported by a team of college sports enthusiasts, digital artists, and blockchain technology experts, Legacy League is committed to delivering equal opportunities for all college athletes to monetize their brand.

Media Inquiries: media@legacyleague.com

Company Contact: info@legacyleague.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Legacy League